Iraq Considers Ban On ‘Fortnite’ And Other ‘Violent’ Video Games

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Authorities in Iraq are currently contemplating banning popular shooters like “Fortnite” in a bid to curb fears of violence in younger players.

According to Sami’a Ghulab, Senior Iraqi Member of Parliament, “Fornite” and similar games “threaten the social and moral peace” of Iraq.

“The Committee on Culture, Information, Tourism, and Archeology views with great concern the spread of the phenomenon of electronic games that is causing violence among children, and young boys and girls,” said Ghulab during a press conference in Baghdad on Saturday, April 13. She urged the country’s authorities to “end this negative phenomenon through the issuance of legislation to prevent the circulation of these games.”

These developments come after several violent happenings in the country appeared to spur on tragedies such as a young man killing a friend with a shotgun during a “PUBG” role-play, and to a lesser degree “aggression” between children and their parents when asked to discontinue “Fortnite” play sessions.

Religious authorities in Iraq have attempted in the past to circumvent the lack of legislation to lessen the impact many of those in the country feel has on young adults and children. “Fortnite” has been a title that’s repeatedly come under fire for its “addictive” nature. While there hasn’t been any sort of conclusive legislature proposed to limit “Fortnite” and other games of its kinds in the country so far, it looks like individuals like Ghulab are working hard to see that it could potentially happen in the future.

    Iraq Considers Ban On 'Fortnite' And Other 'Violent' Video Games

    Authorities in Iraq are currently contemplating banning popular shooters like "Fortnite" in a bid to curb fears of violence in younger players. According to Sami'a Ghulab, Senior Iraqi Member of Parliament, "Fornite" and similar games "threaten the social and moral peace" of Iraq. "The Committee on Culture, Information, Tourism, and Archeology views with great concern [...]

