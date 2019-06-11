×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Inside AMD’s Radeon 5700 Big Day

By

Arthur's Most Recent Stories

View All

This was supposed to be AMD’s E3.

AMD’s fortunes in the PC space have been mixed for years, as graphics rival Nvidia has continually leapfrogged the company in performance and features. As AMD ceded market share to Nvidia in the GPU space, it similarly struggled to compete with chip giant Intel, managing to sustain a toehold in the CPU market only at the budget level for years.

But, in 2018, with AMD’s second generation Ryzen chipset, the manufacturer’s fortunes improved, as the new hardware competed favorably with Intel’s offerings at much lower cost to consumers. As the gaming audience gained confidence in AMD’s CPU hardware, and AMD promised even more improvements with Ryzen 3 (or Zen 2, as the architecture is known), hope grew that AMD could also regain competitiveness in the graphics space. AMD’s next generation Navi tech has been whispered about and speculated on ad nauseum in tech publications and forums for literally years, which has reached a nearly fever pitch as both Sony and now Microsoft confirmed their next-generation consoles will use Zen 2 and Navi tech.

Related

All that was left was for AMD to deliver. Easier said than done, granted, given the high hopes coming into this week’s E3, but even trying to keep expectations in check, it’s difficult to know just where AMD stands now that everything is out in the open.

Zen 2 and the Ryzen 3 processors it powers are, more or less, what was expected, offering very competitive performance at aggressive price points that situate them well against Intel’s current CPUs. But any advantages are minor, and Intel has new hardware coming very soon that seems poised to bring its own performance improvements and muddy any claims of price/power/performance superiority for AMD.

But more damningly for AMD, Navi does not appear to be the savior of AMD’s brand that many fans had hoped. The card the company debuted today, the Radeon 5700, isn’t even at the high end of its line, instead aiming to compete with Nvidia’s enthusiast RTX 2070 and 2060 GPUs. AMD’s performance talks aimed squarely at entrenched, years-old standards for PC gamers, belaboring results at 1440p and 120hz, rather than discussing 4K performance, with benchmark numbers that even when picked to most favor the 5700 line, don’t yield more than a few percentage points of performance improvements over the Nvidia cards they aim to compete with — for just $50 less.

The most notable moment of AMD’s press conference, however, is what wasn’t there, especially when compared with the competition.

The graphics buzzword of 2019 thus far has been ray tracing, in real time. Nvidia released their RTX line of GPUs last Fall with hardware dedicated to the tech, but uptake has only seemed to gain steam this year, dominating much of the coverage and panels at this year’s GDC. This snowball effect continued in April, as Sony announced that their upcoming PlayStation, which was using AMD tech, would support real-time ray tracing. This week, Microsoft confirmed that their upcoming Xbox console platform, codenamed Project Scarlett, which also includes AMD-based chips, would include hardware-accelerated support for ray tracing.

But there was no direct discussion whatsoever during AMD’s press conference about the tech, including more general, shader-based approaches to ray tracing that are less efficient than hardware-based implementations, but still provide some of the visual benefits. Instead, AMD made repeated allusions to “performance killing features” on its competitor’s products, likely alluding to the steep performance penalties incurred in many current titles that employ ray traced visual effects.

AMD’s lack of a codified strategy on ray tracing technology seems to put them on the outside of a trend with apparent momentum. Navi has been a repository for AMD fans hopes for the future of the company and its ability to compete on equal footing with Nvidia’s best GPUs. Whether these new GPUs can live up to such aspirations remains to be seen. Final judgments will have to wait until AMD’s new cards reach store shelves, along with its Ryzen 3 CPUs, on July 7.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    This was supposed to be AMD’s E3. AMD’s fortunes in the PC space have been mixed for years, as graphics rival Nvidia has continually leapfrogged the company in performance and features. As AMD ceded market share to Nvidia in the GPU space, it similarly struggled to compete with chip giant Intel, managing to sustain a [...]

  • ffviii-remaster

    'Final Fantasy VIII' is Getting Remastered This Year

    ‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference. The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This story is developing. Related 'Outriders' Gets Official Debut at Square Enix Conference Square Enix Europe Unveils [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    Square Enix Europe Unveils 'Marvel's Avengers'

    Two years after teasing the project with a trailer at E3 2017, Square Enix finally showed off “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday night. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal, the studios behind 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” “‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black [...]

  • outriders

    'Outriders' Gets Official Debut at Square Enix Conference

    Upcoming “Outriders” was teased on social media previously, but the game made its official debut at the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. This story is developing. Square Enix is the last major press event ahead of E3 2019, which is officially coming June 11 to 13. Monday also saw a press conference from [...]

  • Final Fantasy 7

    First 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Gameplay Shown Off at E3

    Square Enix gave players their first look at gameplay from the long-awaited “Final Fantasy VII” remake at E3 on Monday night. The developer also debuted an extended trailer for the game, which launches on March 3, 2020. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los [...]

  • lost-words

    'Lost Words' Gets a December Launch, Nintendo Switch Release

    Indie game “Lost Words: Beyond the Page” has a new trailer for E3, as well as a release date and an additional platform, as seen on the official website. Though Sony won’t be at E3 this year, the PlayStation YouTube channel posted a new trailer for “Lost Words” on Friday, which revealed the game will [...]

  • FFVII Remake

    Watch the Square Enix Press Conference Right Here

    The Square Enix press conference is coming Monday, and you can watch it in its entirety right here on Variety. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. PT (that’s 9:00 p.m. for you east coast folks!), and you can watch along by clicking play on the video above. We’re not sure exactly what Square Enix has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad