IKIN Raises Over $5 Million in Funding in Effort to Make Personalized Holograms

Ikin, Inc. successfully raised more than $5 million in private funding for RYZ, which it claims will be “the world’s first true 3D hologram platform” in a press release sent out on Friday.

This technology will allow any person to create personalized 3D holograms which can be made using a smartphone. The free-standing holograms can be recorded, replayed, and even manipulated by the user. In practice, this means the user can interact with the 3D images “as if they were real life objects,” according to the press release.

The RYZ platform will even enable people to convert a 2D image into a hologram. Users will also be able to convert texts, photos, and videos into holograms using RYZ.

“This new form of Holographic Augmented Reality (HAR), will be called RYZ and will utilize a new visual environment technology called ‘photon mapping,'” according to the press release. “The RYZ platform will provide every user and developer the unique ability to map volumetric holographic projections over carefully analyzed environments, creating a truly unique visual experience and will allow them the ability to genuinely manipulate their personal environments in never before seen ways.”

Joe Ward, the CEO of the San Diego-based company, commented on what’s next for the company.

“With the introduction of RYZ we are excited to show the world a completely new way of interacting with holographic technology right in the palm of their hands,” said Ward. “We firmly believe that the launch of RYZ will lead to significant advances in visual technology and will impact how both consumers and businesses leverage it.”