×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IKIN Raises Over $5 Million in Funding in Effort to Make Personalized Holograms

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
IKIN-Photo-One
CREDIT: IKIN, Inc.

Ikin, Inc. successfully raised more than $5 million in private funding for RYZ, which it claims will be “the world’s first true 3D hologram platform” in a press release sent out on Friday.

This technology will allow any person to create personalized 3D holograms which can be made using a smartphone. The free-standing holograms can be recorded, replayed, and even manipulated by the user. In practice, this means the user can interact with the 3D images “as if they were real life objects,” according to the press release.

The RYZ platform will even enable people to convert a 2D image into a hologram. Users will also be able to convert texts, photos, and videos into holograms using RYZ.

“This new form of Holographic Augmented Reality (HAR), will be called RYZ and will utilize a new visual environment technology called ‘photon mapping,'” according to the press release. “The RYZ platform will provide every user and developer the unique ability to map volumetric holographic projections over carefully analyzed environments, creating a truly unique visual experience and will allow them the ability to genuinely manipulate their personal environments in never before seen ways.”

Joe Ward, the CEO of the San Diego-based company, commented on what’s next for the company.

“With the introduction of RYZ we are excited to show the world a completely new way of interacting with holographic technology right in the palm of their hands,” said Ward. “We firmly believe that the launch of RYZ will lead to significant advances in visual technology and will impact how both consumers and businesses leverage it.”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • IKIN-Photo-One

    IKIN Raises Over $5 Million in Funding in Effort to Make Personalized Holograms

    Ikin, Inc. successfully raised more than $5 million in private funding for RYZ, which it claims will be “the world’s first true 3D hologram platform” in a press release sent out on Friday. This technology will allow any person to create personalized 3D holograms which can be made using a smartphone. The free-standing holograms can [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    How to Watch Square Enix Live, Including the Reveal of 'Marvel's Avengers,' at E3

    Square Enix is holding an E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch the event live on your platform of choice — Mixer, Twitch, or YouTube — via the company’s own website. The presser’s headlining title is probably the long-awaited “Marvel’s Avengers,” which was first teased back at [...]

  • John Riccitiello Chief Executive Officer of

    Former Unity Exec Files Lawsuit Alleging CEO Sexually Harassed Her, Others

    The former Unity vice president of global talent acquisition filed a lawsuit this week against the company and ten of its employees alleging sexual harassment from CEO John Riccitiello and others in management positions as well as retaliation for reporting it and unlawful termination. In a statement to Variety, Unity denied the allegations found in [...]

  • sims-4-island

    'The Sims 4' Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

    “The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday. The expansion will bring lots of water activities for Sims to do, from snorkeling and jet skiing to just enjoying the water and sand or sunbathing on the beach. Sims can also interact with [...]

  • Madden 20

    EA Sports Shows Off Gameplay From Upcoming 'Madden 20'

    EA Sports shared all-new gameplay footage from the forthcoming “Madden 20” at EA Play on Saturday. Highlights from the new NFL game include signature abilities and animations specific to individual players. EA says that unique player ratings will also be more accurate to their real-world counterparts. “The story for each game in ‘Madden NFL 20’ [...]

  • Battlefield V

    DICE to Raise 'Battlefield V's' Max Rank, Introduce Private Matches, Add New Maps

    “Battlefield V” players are getting private matches, new maps, and more in the coming months, DICE announced at EA Play on Saturday. In the coming weeks and months, “Battlefield V’s” maximum rank will be raised from 50 to 500, giving players added incentive to stick with the game as new maps and modes continue to be [...]

  • wattson

    'Apex Legends' Season 2 Bringing New Legend, Weapon, Mode, in July

    “Apex Legends” is getting its 10th Legend, a new weapon, a new mode, and an improved battlepass, as detailed during EA Play on Saturday. First up, the battle royale game brings a new support Legend, Natalie “Wattson” Paquette, to players. Wattson is going to provide a more tactical playstyle to “Apex Legends,” so she might [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad