×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IGDA Offers Help to Laid Off Activision Blizzard Employees

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Activision Blizzard
CREDIT: Courtesy of Activision Blizzard

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) wants to help the nearly 800 employees laid off from video game publisher Activision Blizzard this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The organization’s chapters in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle are working on events and resources for their local communities, it said. The IDGA’s headquarters is also helping companies looking to hire in those communities by offering to post openings in its Career Center. Companies with at least 10 open job positions in an area impacted by the layoffs can make up to 20 free basic postings and up to 20 resume purchases. Meanwhile, IDGA studio affiliates can make up to 20 additional free enhanced postings and up to 40 resume purchases regardless of location.

The IGDA said any company looking to take advantage of this offer should email it at membership@igda.org with a link to its job openings.

Activision Blizzard is laying off about 775 employees — 8% of its total workforce. The publisher said it is “de-prioritizing initiatives that are not meeting expectations and reducing certain non-development and administrative-related costs across the business” during an earnings call of Tuesday. It now wants to refocus its efforts on first-party franchises like “Call of Duty,” “Candy Crush,” “Overwatch,” and “Diablo.”

News of the layoffs came after Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick claimed the publisher had “record results in 2018.” Its net revenue reached $2.38 billion in the fourth fiscal quarter, beating the company’s outlook of $2.24 billion. Net income for the year was an estimated $1.8 billion, an increase compared to $273 million in 2017.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • Activision Blizzard

    IGDA Offers Help to Laid Off Activision Blizzard Employees

    The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) wants to help the nearly 800 employees laid off from video game publisher Activision Blizzard this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The organization’s chapters in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle are working on events and resources for their local communities, it said. [...]

  • 'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    Harmonix dropped a new trailer revealing its next game, VR rhythm shooter “Audica,” via Twitter on Wednesday. The trailer shows a VR headset-wearing player smashing beats with orange and blue light beams. The player shoots beats in a fast, but steady pace, and the resulting music pulsates in a frenetic response. The backdrop is cosmic, with what [...]

  • 'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine

    'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine Minutes of Gameplay

    Bethesda Softworks released a new pre-beta gameplay trailer for “Rage 2” on Tuesday via YouTube. The trailer reveals stunning visuals in almost 10 minutes of footage, and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming game, developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software. While there’s tons of chaotic first-person shooter action, [...]

  • Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit:

    Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit: 'No One Can Own a Dance Step'

    Epic Games filed for rapper 2 Milly’s lawsuit against the company regarding use of his dance move in the game to be dismissed on the grounds that the claim is at odds with free speech, according to court documents released Monday. 2 Milly filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his dance “Milly Rock” was recreated [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    At first glance, it might appear as if “Metro: Exodus” has lost touch with what made the “Metro” series special. The original game in the series, “Metro 2033,” was directly inspired and named after a Russian sci-fi novel, but, by “Exodus,” the Metro game series has shed the plot of the novels and gone its [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A

    Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A 'Mutual, Amicable Agreement'

    Activision Blizzard’s split with “Destiny” developer Bungie was a “mutual, amicable agreement,” the publisher said during an earnings call on Tuesday. The two companies announced in January they are parting ways after eight years. Activision Blizzard is now transferring “Destiny’s” publishing rights to Bungie so it can focus on its own intellectual properties. During the [...]

  • Blizzard Won't Have Any New Releases

    Blizzard Won't Have Any Major New Releases in 2019

    Game publisher Blizzard will not be releasing any major new game this year, Activision announced during Tuesday’s financial call. During the call,  Activision heads noted Blizzard will have “no major frontline release” in 2019. Activision also confirmed we won’t be seeing the upcoming mobile release “Diablo Immortal” this year. Describing mobile as “a top priority,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad