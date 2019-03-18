IGDA Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Newly Appointed Board of Directors

The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has announced a set of new board members, including a new chair of its board of directors.

Lucien Parsons will be taking over as the new chair of the organization’s board of directors. IGDA will also welcome Sylvia Cristina Amaya, community management veteran and former Big Huge Games producer, who will serve a three-year term on the committee. Additionally, Marta Daglow, founder of Daglow Consulting Group, will be joining the team.

Kongregate CEO Emily Greer will remain as the board’s vice-chair, while PlayStation and Electronic Arts veteran Hans ten Cate has been moved to the position of treasurer. Lastly, Stumbling Cat CEO Renee Gittins remains secretary.

IGDA is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the appointment of the new board of directors, including the above-mentioned personalities in the gaming industry. In 2018, the organization opened up five new chapters in Brazil, Kenya, Istanbul, and Pakistan as well as new SIGs (Special Interest Groups) meant to help dive into topics such as Muslim Game Developers, Latinx Game Developers, Games for Health/Mental Health, and Human Resources.

“Over the past year, the IGDA has acted on its goal to support developers from all walks of life by extending its reach into new parts of the world and creating communities where they can discuss issues that are important to them and our players,” said Jen MacLean, executive director at IGDA. “Our new board of directors will carry that mission forward throughout 2019 as we expand on 25 years serving game developers from all around the globe.”

The IGDA is continuing to serve its mission as a non-profit membership meant to serve individuals who create video games, and as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, it looks to be aiming to expand even further.