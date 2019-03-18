×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘ICO,’ ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ Animator Explains Challenges of Creating VR Characters

By

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All

Convincing players to believe in a video game character that can only communicate through non-verbal actions is difficult. In virtual reality, it’s even more of a challenge.

This was the subject of a talk given Monday at the Game Developers Conference by legendary Atsuko Fukuyama. She was one of the animators behind beloved games like “ICO and “Shadow of the Colossus” who gave life to some of those titles’ most important characters who also happened to be non-playable characters (NPCs).

In a lecture titled “Animating Memorable Characters that Communicate Without Words,” Fukuyama broke down the importance of non-verbal communication in creating believable NPCs with which players can create a bond. She shared what she learned from her previous work and challenges that she has faced with developing the upcoming VR game “Last Labyrinth.”

2001’s “ICO,” released initially for the PlayStation 2, was a game in which the player takes control of a young boy lost in mysterious ancient ruins, who must lead an even more mysterious young girl, named Yorda, out of danger. Yorda was an extremely important NPC in the game, though she could not communicate with the other characters, or with the player, verbally. Therefore, her animations became an integral part of the experience for the player. Fukuyama was in charge of animating Yorda.

Related

“Yorda from ‘ICO’ is a very important character for me,” Fukuyama said through translation by her fellow animator, Alexis Broadhead. “She was the first character I got to create from the ground up.”

She said that at the time in game development, the late ’90s and early ‘00s, NPCs were traditionally used as a way to explain the story to players and not treated like actual, living parts of the experience that could enhance the experience of the game.

“[NPCs] were more of a symbolic presence and didn’t have more of a connection with the player in the game,” Fukuyama said. “But the heroine of ‘ICO’ was completely different. She wasn’t there to explain the story… she was a presence a player could feel a bond with.”

She said that the team who developed “ICO” spent a great deal of time with developing the character, the relationship and the animations of Yorda at the direction of the game’s creator Fumito Ueda.

Following that, Fukuyama took on the role in animating another important, though very different, NPC for “Shadow of the Colossus,” a game in which the wordless main character travels to defeat one giant boss character after another in order to bring a girl back from the dead. Fukuyama created the animations for Argo, the main character’s horse.

According to Fukuyama, both of these experiences taught her about how to create believable, endearing characters who don’t have the option of communicating with words.

“In Yorda from ‘ICO,’ I wanted the player to want to protect her. With Agro, I wanted the player to feel like he was a partner they could trust and wanted to be by their side,” she said. “My character animation style is based on my time and what I learned from ‘ICO’ and ‘Shadow of the Colossus.”

The current game she is developing, “Last Labyrinth,” takes the challenge of non-verbal communications from NPCs to the next level since it’s in VR.

“If the npc moves unnaturally, the player will lose their immersion and stop viewing the npc as a living being,” she said. “Our job as animators is to build life in our characters so people can feel a connection to the characters.”

Last Labyrinth is an “escape-the-room” VR adventure game that uses the player’s immersion in the experience to create a different type of connection between them and an important NPC. You as the player wake up in a strange place, strapped to a wheelchair, with a laser pointer attached to your head.

In the game, you appear to be trapped with a young, 10-year-old girl named Katia. Katia speaks an unknown language, and therefore all of her communication to the player, whether that’s about experience or instruction on progression, has to be in a non-verbal form. You as the player solve puzzles and work towards your escape by working with Katia.

“Katia points and the player nods ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and the character responds accordingly,” Fukuyama said. “This is the one and only concrete form of communication between the player and Katia during the game. “

Working in VR has created a number of challenges with regards to animations communicating to players. Because the player is essentially the camera, Fukuyama said that the animation team has to take into account how those animations look from all angles, scales, and perspectives.

“Normally you would use a camera to increase the presence [of the NPC], but in VR, the player determines where the character is,” she said. “It is very difficult for an animator to animate in VR because the camera hides nothing.”

VR also affects how animators have to show things versus a set camera perspective.

“For VR we have to add more detail to movements in space,” Fukuyama said. “If there’s less detail, the movement begins to feel lonely or incomplete.”

She recognized that imparting information to a player simply through animations is a difficult, drawn-out process, but said that it was enormously rewarding to see a player reacting positively to an animation that she creates.

“It’s really a job worth doing,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • Unity and Nvidia Offer Devs Early

    Unity and Nvidia Offer Devs Early Access to Real-Time Ray Tracing

    Unity Technologies is partnering with computer graphics company Nvidia to offer production-focused early-access to real-time ray tracing, they announced during the Game Developers Conference on Monday. The two companies are offering an optimized preview solution for customers in the second half of 2019. Their real-time ray tracing promises photorealistic image quality and lighting for projects [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Season One, New Character

    'Apex Legends' Season 1, New Character Octane Arrive Tomorrow

    “Apex Legends” Season One officially starts tomorrow, bringing with it the game’s first Battle Pass and new character Octane, the PlayStation Blog reports. Rumors of Octane’s existence have circulated around the internet for a while now, and today developer Respawn Entertainment confirms he’s the first new character debuting in the hero-based battle royale title. Octavio [...]

  • Bethesda Confirms Summer 2019 E3 Showcase

    Bethesda Confirms Summer 2019 E3 Showcase Date

    Bethesda has confirmed it will be holding its 2019 E3 Showcase on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. The developer noted that further event details (such as a venue), how to register, and what to expect from the upcoming event will be coming at a later date. For those unable to attend, Bethesda will [...]

  • Google Gaming Unveiling Will Include Hands-On

    Google Pop-Up Museum Teases New Logo, Possible Gaming Hardware

    A pop-up Google exhibit that appeared outside the Game Developers Conference Monday morning is teasing what is likely some sort of gaming hardware that’s “coming soon” along with its new logo. A Google employee confirmed to Variety that the logo — seen in the image above —  is for the new tech set to be [...]

  • 30-Minute Nindies Showcase Coming on Wednesday

    30-Minute Nindies Showcase Coming on Wednesday

    Nintendo is holding a Nindies Showcase on Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 9 a.m. PT, it announced on Monday. The video presentation will last about 30 minutes and focus on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch. While Nintendo didn’t say which titles it will focus on, we do know a number of high-profile indies are coming [...]

  • IGDA Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Newly

    IGDA Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Newly Appointed Board of Directors

    The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) has announced a set of new board members, including a new chair of its board of directors. Lucien Parsons will be taking over as the new chair of the organization’s board of directors. IGDA will also welcome Sylvia Cristina Amaya, community management veteran and former Big Huge Games producer, [...]

  • Epic Games Chooses Final Round of

    Epic Games Chooses Final Round of Unreal Dev Grant Recipients

    Epic Games announced the final recipients of its Unreal Dev Grants program, totaling $500,000 in financial assistance for developers working with Unreal Engine 4. The final round of grants is going out to creators from various industries, including gaming, film, education, AR/VR/MR, and more. The latest recipients include the the following indie games: “Aeon Must [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad