HyperX Unveils Audio Head-Tracking Headphones, Gaming Peripherals at CES

HyperX revealed new gaming headsets, microphones, keyboards and more at CES 2019, according to a press release.

HyperX is partnering with Audeze and WavesNX technology to bring the new Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets to consumers.

With its head-tracking technology, the Cloud Orbit S delivers a 360-degree audio environment, delivering a more immersive experience for players. This is especially useful for tracking enemies by sound in-game.

Sankar Thiagasamudram, founder and CEO of Audeze, commented on the partnership with HyperX.

“There is really no medium that can benefit more from our product than gaming, so we’re partnering with HyperX to bring our award-winning sound to the wider audience of gamers,” said Thiagasamudram. “We want to change the way people experience games and give them an edge in head-to-head play.”

A new microphone, the HyperX Quadcast, was also unveiled. Targeted at the “professional or aspiring streamer,” this standalone microphone is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and even the Mac and has convenient features like an anti-vibration shock mount and tap-to-mute functionality as well as “convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status.” Especially for anyone planning to stream, it’s important to know when your mic is hot.

Other offerings include the HyperX Pulsefire Raid RGB mouse, with 11 programmable buttons, and if that’s not enough RGB for you, there’s also the HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB 16GB module.

There’s also the HyperX Cloud Alpha Purple Edition, another headset that sounds extra comfy with its memory foam padding. And, the HyperX Cloud MIX is now available globally, according to the press release.

Mark Leathem, vice president of HyperX, commented on the company’s dedication to creating high-performance peripherals for gamers.

“There’s nothing like CES to put a spotlight on the HyperX commitment to delivering high-performance gaming products for all levels of gamers,” said Leathem. “Whether immersing yourself in a game of Battle Royale, battling friends while playing online basketball, or throwing down from your couch in a fighting game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, the new high-performance HyperX products further enhance your gameplay experience.”