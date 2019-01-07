×
The Humble Store Now Sells First-Party Nintendo Switch and 3DS Titles

CREDIT: Nintendo

The Humble Store is now selling a variety of Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch digital titles on its storefront.

The new additions debuted on the store on Monday, adding Nintendo favorites to the retailer’s swath of titles on PC, Android, Mac, and Linux. Currently, they’re only available for U.S. buyers at this time.

Buyers can choose from over 40 different games available right now, including “Super Mario Odyssey,” “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon,” and a variety of other first-party Nintendo titles. This marks the first time first-party Nintendo titles have been sold via the Humble Store, though third-party Wii U and Nintendo 3DS titles have been sold there in the past in older bundle promotions.

The shop also offers Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions in either three or 12-month options. The store’s pricing mirrors that of the Nintendo Switch eShop, Amazon, and other retailers, however, so there aren’t any special deals to be had at present.

Humble Bundle hasn’t announced whether or not we may see Nintendo titles included in new Humble sales going forward, or if there are any potential discounts coming down the line. For now, it looks as though the Humble Store is just another venue to purchase Nintendo games.

