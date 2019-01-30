“Grim Fandango Remastered” and “The Bard’s Tale” Hit PS4 Humble Bundle

“Grim Fandango Remastered,” “The Bard’s Tale” and “Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition” are included among Humble’s first mixed-publisher bundle of indie-centric PlayStation games, available for PlayStation 4 until February 12.

In Humble Bundle tradition, you can pay what you want for the bundle, while higher tiers unlock more games. The bundle features over $239 of games for PS4, with payments directed to either the developers and publishers, Humble Bundle, or charity. Buyers can can support GameChanger, Save the Children, the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, or a charity of their choice from a list of over 30,000 organizations.

Those who make a payment of $1 or more for the bundle will receive “Grim Fandango Remastered,” “The Bard’s Tale,” and “InnerSpace”. If you pay at least one cent more than the current average bundle payment, you’ll also receive “Layers of Fear,” “Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition,” “The Talos Principle,” and “Broken Age”. For $15 or more users receive all the above, in addition to “Killing Floor 2” and “Shadow Warrior 2”.