×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

“Grim Fandango Remastered” and “The Bard’s Tale” Hit PS4 Humble Bundle

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Double Fine Productions

Grim Fandango Remastered,” “The Bard’s Tale” and “Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition” are included among Humble’s first mixed-publisher bundle of indie-centric PlayStation games, available for PlayStation 4 until February 12.

In Humble Bundle tradition, you can pay what you want for the bundle, while higher tiers unlock more games. The bundle features over $239 of games for PS4, with payments directed to either the developers and publishers, Humble Bundle, or charity. Buyers can can support GameChanger, Save the Children, the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, or a charity of their choice from a list of over 30,000 organizations.

Those who make a payment of $1 or more for the bundle will receive “Grim Fandango Remastered,” “The Bard’s Tale,” and “InnerSpace”. If you pay at least one cent more than the current average bundle payment, you’ll also receive “Layers of Fear,” “Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition,” “The Talos Principle,” and “Broken Age”. For $15 or more users receive all the above, in addition to “Killing Floor 2” and “Shadow Warrior 2”.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • "Grim Fandango Remastered" Hits Humble Bundle

    "Grim Fandango Remastered" and "The Bard's Tale" Hit PS4 Humble Bundle

    “Grim Fandango Remastered,” “The Bard’s Tale” and “Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut – Standard Edition” are included among Humble’s first mixed-publisher bundle of indie-centric PlayStation games, available for PlayStation 4 until February 12. In Humble Bundle tradition, you can pay what you want for the bundle, while higher tiers unlock more games. The bundle features over [...]

  • Phil Spencer

    Xbox's Phil Spencer on 'Crackdown 3,' E3 2019 and Project xCloud

    Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently sat down with Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb, Xbox Live’s director of programming, to discuss the anticipated action game “Crackdown 3,” Project xCloud, this year’s E3, and more. “Crackdown 3” is expected to launch in February and stars actor Terry Crews, who Spencer called “an awesome choice.” “And it kinda fits [...]

  • EA Sports Earns Over $1 Billion

    EA Sports Earns Over $1 Billion From Free-To-Play Titles

    EA Sports’ free-to-play mobile titles have grossed over $1 billion to date, according to research from analyst firm Sensor Tower. This figure comes from EA’s titles including the “Madden NFL,” “FIFA,” “NBA Live,” and “EA Sports UFC” franchises available in the App Store and Google Play store on a worldwide scale. It only includes revenue [...]

  • 'GTA Online' Adds Tiny But Explosive

    'GTA Online' Adds Tiny Explosive RC Bandito, New Races

    “GTA Online” players can now pick up the pint-sized RC Bandito, which comes with eight brand new races that deliver double in-game cash and reputation through Feb. 6. The tiny RC car is fully customizable with a range of different paint jobs and colors as well as kinetic and EMP mines as well as a [...]

  • THQ Nordic: Releasing "Metro Exodus" on

    THQ Nordic: Releasing "Metro Exodus" on Epic Store Was All Koch Media

    THQ Nordic says it had no part in the decision to make “Metro Exodus” a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store in a tweet Tuesday. “Metro Exodus” will be available on the newcomer Epic Games Store exclusively upon release next month until 2020, a choice that video game publisher THQ Nordic claims was made [...]

  • Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text

    Unity Technologies Acquires Voice And Text Chat Provider Vivox

    Unity Technologies, creator of the Unity game engine, acquired cross-platform voice and text communication provider Vivox, it announced on Tuesday. Vivox will now be a wholly owned subsidiary and operate independently. The entire team, including founder and CEO Rob Seaver, will join Unity, but remain headquartered in Framingham, Mass. Vivox is the only company currently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad