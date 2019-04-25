VR Developers Say Audience Adoption is Their Biggest Challenge

About 40% of virtual reality developers believe audience adoption is their biggest challenge when it comes to creating VR apps, according to a new survey conducted by the HTC Vive team.

Vive recently surveyed about 1,800 developers about the current landscape of the VR industry. Besides audience adoption, 27% said lack of hardware is a big deterrent. When asked why they create content, 78% stated creative exploration as a reason. About 40% said they are excited to be at the forefront of new technology, while 29% are using it as an opportunity to explore a wide range of industries such as product design, healthcare, and education.

When it comes to the industries they’re most excited about, 79% of VR developers pointed to the gaming industry, followed by training and simulation (65%), education (59%), and film and entertainment (45%). Many devs (69%) believed the gaming industry has the most potential for growth as well. About 80% of respondents said their next VR project will involve PC-powered devices like the Vive or Oculus Rift, while 43% said they will use wireless headsets like the Vive Focus or Oculus Go.

About 59% of respondents believe the VR industry will reach mass adoption in three to four years. But, before that can happen, VR headsets need to get cheaper and easier to use. The industry does seem headed in that direction, however, with companies like HTC and Oculus offering standalone devices and video game publishers like Nintendo and Sony offering less-expensive, gaming-focused products like Labo VR and PlayStation VR.