How to Watch the Xbox E3 Briefing

xbox-plaza
CREDIT: Xbox

E3 is almost here, but coming up even sooner are the pre-E3 press conferences! Xbox will hold its E3 briefing on Sunday, and you can catch the details needed to enjoy the event right here.

The show starts on June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT (that’s 4:00 p.m. ET) and it will be livestreamed via Mixer, which is Microsoft’s video game livestreaming platform. Naturally, that’s the way Microsoft and Xbox want viewers to watch. But, the stream will also be available via Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and its Facebook.

You can opt to be notified via some of Xbox’s social media channels when the event starts, like with Twitter (below) or you can even start waiting with others to watch the event right now on YouTube.

As for what we can expect at the event, we know there will be new game announcements, including over a dozen titles from Xbox Games Studios will be detailed.

“Phil Spencer gave me the go ahead to tell you we’re going to be talking about 14 games coming from Xbox Games Studios,” Xbox’s Larry Hyrb said in a video posted to the official Xbox YouTube page.

We could also hear more about Project xCloud, Microsoft’s approach to cloud gaming.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

    E3 is almost here, but coming up even sooner are the pre-E3 press conferences! Xbox will hold its E3 briefing on Sunday, and you can catch the details needed to enjoy the event right here. The show starts on June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT (that's 4:00 p.m. ET) and it will be livestreamed via [...]

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

