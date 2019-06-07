How to Watch Ubisoft’s E3 2019 Press Conference

E3 2019 is happening next week, and while companies like Sony and Nintendo are not holding press conferences this year, Ubisoft kicks off its big showcase on Monday, Jun. 10 at 1 p.m. PT.

Fans can watch the press conference on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer.

Ubisoft’s pre-show starts at noon PT, and the publisher will share updates on “Steep,” “For Honor,” “Trials,” and “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” during that time. It’s also promising some “special surprises.” Then, for the main event, Ubisoft plans to show more of the recently announced “Ghost Recon Breakpoint,” “The Division 2,” and “For Honor.” The post-show includes some “very special guests” competing in a “Rainbow Six Siege” celebrity showdown.

So, what else might fans see during Ubisoft’s big event? There’s a rumor it’s unveiling a new PvE co-op shooter called “Rainbow Six Quarantine,” according to Eurogamer. The existence of a new “Watch Dogs” title also leaked earlier this week. It’s supposedly called “Legion” and it takes place in a post-Brexit London.

One game fans definitely won’t see is the upcoming online pirate title “Skull & Bones.” Ubisoft tweeted last month it’s delaying the game to an unspecified date. “We’re going to batten down the hatches and push back on the game’s arrival — this is a challenging news for us all, but it’s what’s needed to make ‘Skull & Bones’ as awesome as it can be,” it said. “Our focus remains on quality first and we’re grateful for your undying support.”

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.