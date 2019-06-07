×
How to Watch Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is once again abstaining from holding a big E3 press conference and it’s airing a Direct video presentation instead. It takes place Jun. 11 at 9 a.m. PT.

Fans who want to tune in can find the stream on Nintendo’s official website, YouTube, and Twitch.

The Nintendo Direct will give fans a sneak peek at upcoming Switch games. We’ll likely learn more about the new “Animal Crossing” title that’s expected to come out later this year. We could also see more of “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” and “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.” Those last two titles both launch in July.

While “Pokémon Sword and Shield” will be playable on the show floor, it might not be a big focus during the Direct. Nintendo already dropped a bunch of new details about the game in a livestream earlier this week. It features an open world where up to four players can participate in raids against giant wild Pokémon. Nintendo also showed some of the new Pokémon fans can encounter, such as the sheep-like Wooloo, the flowery Gossifleur, and a flying taxi Pokémon called Corviknight.

Additionally, Nintendo plans to hold multiple tournaments during E3, beginning with the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational on Jun. 8 at 11 a.m. PT. It takes place at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. After that, the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 kicks off at 11:30 a.m. PT, followed by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Nintendo’s E3 Treehouse stream returns this year as well. From Jun. 11-13, Treehouse staff and guests will broadcast live gameplay and commentary from Nintendo’s booth on the show floor.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

