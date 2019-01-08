×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tim Sweeney Joins Other Game Industry Notables in Billionaire Index

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, entered the Bloomberg billionaires index, according to Bloomberg.

The head of the studio that produced the ultra-popular “Fortnite” is worth $7.16 billion, placing him at spot 195 on the list of billionaires. This puts him ahead of Valve’s head, Gabe Newell, who is at spot 368. Valve is the corporation behind Steam, the currently leading digital game distribution platform.

“Fortnite” is the phenomenon making Sweeney his fortune. Its free to play mode, “Fortnite Battle Royale” in particular has made the game a household name, earning Epic billions via optional, cosmetic in-game items. “Fortnite” was the most talked about video game on Twitter in 2018, and top “Fortnite” streamer Ninja made headlines repeatedly throughout last year, while he made $10 million streaming the game on Twitch.

Valve, on the other hand, has faced some negative press this past year, in part due to confusing policies regarding what games it allows on its platform. The new Epic Game Store also could be a threat to the popularity of Steam, as it has a more curated selection of games compared to Steam’s overwhelming amount of titles, appealing to both consumers and developers. The Epic storefront also gives a larger cut to game developers than Valve.

Related

Another video game industry notable in the index is Zhang Zhidong, co-founder of Tencent, at the 79th spot with $13.6 billion in net worth. Tencent is the publisher behind massively popular titles “PUBG Mobile” and “Arena of Valor” (and its Chinese version, “Honor of Kings”). Tencent faced some struggle amidst increasing restrictions in China which came from government concerns about minors’ length of time playing video games, which Tencent in part tried to combat by creative methods, such as using facial recognition technology to limit the playtime of minors.

Tencent suffered an estimated $230 billion in lost market value earlier in 2018 when Chinese officials froze approval of online games, a process which restarted in late December. The decision resulted in an immediate 4.5% rise in shares for the company.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Gaming

  • Tim Sweeney Joins Other Game Industry

    Tim Sweeney Joins Other Game Industry Notables in Billionaire Index

    Tim Sweeney, the founder of Epic Games, entered the Bloomberg billionaires index, according to Bloomberg. The head of the studio that produced the ultra-popular “Fortnite” is worth $7.16 billion, placing him at spot 195 on the list of billionaires. This puts him ahead of Valve’s head, Gabe Newell, who is at spot 368. Valve is the [...]

  • 'Gris' Ad Rejected By Facebook For

    'Gris' Ad Rejected By Facebook For 'Sexually Suggestive' Scene

    Facebook recently banned an ad for Nomada Studios’ new game “Gris” because it allegedly contains a “sexually suggestive” scene, publisher Devolver Digital said on Twitter Monday. “Facebook rejected a ‘Gris’ launch trailer ad for this ‘sexually suggestive’ scene so this year is going great so far,” the publisher said. Facebook rejected a GRIS launch trailer [...]

  • CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First

    CW 'Madden NFL' Special Chronicles First Tourney Following Fatal Shootings

    Madden NFL football makes its return to broadcast television Tuesday with the premiere of the “EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Classic,” a chronicle of the first in-person Madden tournament following the fatal shooting in Jacksonville, Floriday last summer. The one-hour primetime esports special chronicles the largest tournament in Madden NFL Championship Series history as almost 200 [...]

  • 'Alita: Battle Angel's' Gets Real World

    'Alita: Battle Angel's' Gets Real World Recreation in Austin, LA, New York

    Starting later this month, fans of upcoming manga-turned-film “Alita: Battle Angel” will be able to visit the iconic Kansas Bar and walk the streets of Iron City as part of an immersive experience opening in Austin, Los Angeles, and New York. “Passport to Iron City” is described as an immersive experience based in the world [...]

  • PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876

    PS4 Clears 91.6 Million Systems, 876 Million Games Sold

    The PlayStation 4 has now sold through more than 91.6 million consoles and 876 million games, Kenichiro Yoshida announced during Sony’s press conference at CES Monday. The sales include a boost from the 2018 holiday season which moved about 5.6 million PS4s and 50.7 million games for the system. “Thanks to the continued support from our [...]

  • 'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis

    'The Grand Tour Game' Puts Emphasis On Fun, 'Playing the Show'

    “The Grand Tour Game,” the episodic racing game from Amazon Game Studios based on “The Grand Tour,” is all about “playing the show” and keeping the emphasis on fun while keeping it accessible for families. Rather than aiming to offer a complete, realistic racing experience, the team told Variety that its whole ethos with the [...]

  • Blizzard Confirms Second LGBTQ+ Character in

    Blizzard Confirms Second LGBTQ+ Character With Latest Short Story

    Blizzard Entertainment confirmed Monday that “Overwatch” character Soldier: 76 is now the second LGBTQ+ character in the game’s universe. Until this week, Blizzard has kept mum on anything regarding Soldier: 76’s personal life in the lore surrounding the game. When contacted for comment, a Blizzard Entertainment rep directed Variety to Michael Chu’s Twitter account, which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad