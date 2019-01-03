Ninja Reflects on $10 Million, 95,000 Kill Year

There’s not much to discover about Tyler “Ninja” Blevins’ personality, lifestyle, or streaming-wife Jess “JGhosty” Blevins in CNN’s end-of-year story on the “Fortnite” phenom, but there sure are a lot of numbers.

Ninja tells CNN he earned about $10 million in 2018 through subscriptions, endorsements, and ad sales. He estimates he played about 4,000 hours of “Fortnite,” killed 94,958 people in that game, and thinks that the game in which he earns his keep is nowhere near peaking.

Ninja’s income and astounding stats are outliers, products of a performer who managed to escape the bounds of his particular skillset. The live-streaming gamer is an ambassador for gaming who has made appearances on “The Ellen Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and has his own clothing brand and album.

That’s one of the reasons he garnered so many awards last year, including one from Variety as one of the most influential people in video games in 2018. If you’d like to learn a bit more about the man under that colorful haircut and headband, you can see him talk about his fondest game memory in this fun video.