You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Dead by Daylight’ Broke the Rules for ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

More than a million people play a couple of matches of “Dead by Daylight” every month, and soon they’ll have a new survivor to toy with: Ash Williams from the “Evil Dead” movie and TV franchises.

In “Dead by Daylight” players take on the roles of one of a group or survivors or the match’s sole killer in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The survivors run and hide, trying to piece together their escape plan before it’s too late. The killer simply has to find the survivors, kill, and sacrifice them before the time runs out.

While the game is packed with a horror-fest’s worth of famed killers — including Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Mike Myers — it’s always wanted and been missing one name long associated with horror: Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams.

“We’ve been wanting Ash in the game for a long time,” said “Dead by Daylight’s” producer Mathieu Côté. “Iconic killers are easy to find, there’s a long list of iconic horror icons, but survivors are kind of rare because you have to find the right mix of hero, but also a victim to a certain extent. And he hit all the right notes. So for us, he was a good fit from the start.”

Related

Fortunately, as developer Behaviour Interactive approached its third year anniversary this year, they started working on another project with Lionsgate.

“We sort of came on the subject that they have the rights to ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ and we really wanted that in the game,” he said. “So it became kind of an easy process.”

While landing Campbell’s character once they were working with Lionsgate was easy, adding him to the game required breaking a number of the title’s founding rules.

“In ‘Dead by Daylight’ nobody speaks,” Côté said. “They have grunts of pain, they have screaming, screeching, but nobody speaks. We broke that rule for Ash Williams. He needed to say a few words and he says them.”

Williams is also the first character in the game with the originating actor’s likeness.

“We have Michael Myers, who wears a mask so it doesn’t really matter. (Halloween’s) Laurie Strode is not a likeness,” he said. “The same with Freddy Krueger and the same thing with Leatherface. A lot of these people wear masks.

“But with this guy you can’t do the character and do a semblance, you have to have Bruce Campbell.”

When Campbell appears in the game it will be the Williams of “Ash vs Evil Dead.”

The interesting thing is that it’s Ash as he is now,” Côté said. “So he’s a little more aged, he’s a little more fed up with evil, but he keeps getting in trouble all the time.

“There were these notes of humor that were always there in the movies, some of them were more funny, some of them were more serious, but the level that they had in the TV show for us was just right.”

On its surface, the regular release of new killers, new settings, new survivors are what feeds the ever-growing popularity of “Dead by Daylight” but there’s also a growing meta-story, an underlying narrative that is slowly beginning to explain what it’s all about.

Côté said the developer keeps revealing more story slowly through the items it adds to the game, continuing to dig deeper and deeper into the plot.

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be the final reveal, the answers to all the big questions,” he said. “Because every time we bring answers to some questions, we always open a big bag of other questions.

“Next year though, we do have plans to bring much more narrative into the game. New ways to tell the story.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • How 'Dead by Daylight' Broke the

    How 'Dead By Daylight' Broke the Rules for 'Ash vs Evil Dead'

    More than a million people play a couple of matches of “Dead By Daylight” every month, and soon they’ll have a new survivor to toy with: Ash Williams from the “Evil Dead” movie and TV franchises. In “Dead By Daylight” players take on the roles of one of a group or survivors or the match’s [...]

  • Respawn Fixes 'Apex Legends' Bug That

    Respawn Fixes 'Apex Legends' Bug That Could Reset Player Progress

    Updated: Developer Respawn Entertainment rolled out a fix on Wednesday for a bug that could wipe out player progress in its battle royale game “Apex Legends.” The bug slipped into the 1.1 patch. Respawn suggested players refrain from buying or crafting items until the issue was resolved. It took the developer roughly four hours to [...]

  • 'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Is All

    'Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey' Is All About Curiosity

    “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey” is a game that wants you to be curious. That’s according to a new trailer from developer Panache Digital Games. “[It’s] not about unfolding the mission we’ve put out there for you,” said creative director Patrice Désilets in the video. “It’s you, your curiosity, that’s driving the show. Because in ‘Ancestors: [...]

  • Epic Games CEO Says it Will

    Epic Games CEO Says it Will Still Sign Exclusivity Deals With Steam Games

    Just two weeks after the head of the Epic Game Store and the director of Epic’s publishing strategy said the company would eventually stop courting exclusives, especially ones that were already available for sale on Steam, Epic Games CEO said that’s not the case. In a series of tweets this week, Tim Sweeney said that [...]

  • 'This War of Mine' Has Sold

    'This War of Mine' Sells 4.5 Million Copies Since Launch

    Indie survival/strategy game “This War of Mine” has sold over 4.5 million copies since its launch in 2014, developer 11 Bit Studios announced on Wednesday. It’s performing successfully on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, iOS, and Android), the studio said. Its biggest market is the United States, while the smallest is [...]

  • 'Fate/Grand Order' Most Talked About Game

    'Fate/Grand Order' Most Talked About Game on Twitter in 2019

    Free-to-play mobile title “Fate/Grand Order” was the most talked about game on Twitter in the first quarter of 2019 globally, according to the social media platform’s head of gaming content partnerships, Rishi Chadha. Based on the “Fate/Stay Night” visual novel by Type-Moon, it launched in 2015 and features a turn-based combat system and summonable non-playable [...]

  • Call of Duty Endowment Placed Over

    Call of Duty Endowment Placed Over 10,000 Veterans in Jobs Last Year

    The Call of Duty Endowment found 10,686 veterans employment in 2018, according to a Wednesday news release from the nonprofit. The veterans were placed into well-paying jobs, according to the news release, with an average salary of $58,250, which is nearly two times the national median income. Of the veterans placed in 2018, 93% were [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad