‘Hollow Knight’ is Getting a Sequel Starring Hornet

“Hollow Knight” indie developer Team Cherry announced Thursday that a sequel is coming for the popular game via an announcement trailer.

“Hollow Knight: Silksong” will follow Hornet. Originally, this game started as DLC for “Hollow Knight,” but Team Cherry, an Australian team of three developers, realized it had a full game on its hands.

“Almost from the very start, Hornet’s adventure was intended to take place in a new land,” Team Cherry stated on its website. “But as we dove in, it quickly became too large and too unique to stay a DLC, as initially planned. We do know that makes the wait a little longer, but we think the final, fresh world you’ll get to explore is worth it.”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong” is launching on Nintendo Switch, or you can play it on your computer— Windows, Mac, or Linux. More platforms could be a possibility, though these are the only platforms Team Cherry is committing to at this time.

“Hollow Knight” was a Kickstarter-funded game that went on to wild success. Over 2.8 million people bought and played the first game, according to Team Cherry. As a show of appreciation, Team Cherry is giving the 2158 backers of “Hollow Knight” a free copy of “Hollow Knight: Silksong.”

“But we also know that times change, and the Nintendo Switch is quickly becoming a common (and excellent) console to own,” Team Cherry explained. “Because of that, any backer of the game from the $10AUD and above tiers can choose to receive their copy of ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ free on either PC or Nintendo Switch, at launch. We’ll shoot out a simple survey as we get closer to release to find out which version you’d like to receive.”

As of the announcement, there is no release window set for “Hollow Knight: Silksong.”