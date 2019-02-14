×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Hollow Knight’ is Getting a Sequel Starring Hornet

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight” indie developer Team Cherry announced Thursday that a sequel is coming for the popular game via an announcement trailer.

Hollow Knight: Silksong” will follow Hornet. Originally, this game started as DLC for “Hollow Knight,” but Team Cherry, an Australian team of three developers, realized it had a full game on its hands.

“Almost from the very start, Hornet’s adventure was intended to take place in a new land,” Team Cherry stated on its website. “But as we dove in, it quickly became too large and too unique to stay a DLC, as initially planned. We do know that makes the wait a little longer, but we think the final, fresh world you’ll get to explore is worth it.”

“Hollow Knight: Silksong” is launching on Nintendo Switch, or you can play it on your computer— Windows, Mac, or Linux. More platforms could be a possibility, though these are the only platforms Team Cherry is committing to at this time.

“Hollow Knight” was a Kickstarter-funded game that went on to wild success. Over 2.8 million people bought and played the first game, according to Team Cherry. As a show of appreciation, Team Cherry is giving the 2158 backers of “Hollow Knight” a free copy of “Hollow Knight: Silksong.”

“But we also know that times change, and the Nintendo Switch is quickly becoming a common (and excellent) console to own,” Team Cherry explained. “Because of that, any backer of the game from the $10AUD and above tiers can choose to receive their copy of ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ free on either PC or Nintendo Switch, at launch. We’ll shoot out a simple survey as we get closer to release to find out which version you’d like to receive.”

As of the announcement, there is no release window set for “Hollow Knight: Silksong.”

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • 'Hollow Knight' is Getting a Sequel

    'Hollow Knight' is Getting a Sequel Starring Hornet

    “Hollow Knight” indie developer Team Cherry announced Thursday that a sequel is coming for the popular game via an announcement trailer. “Hollow Knight: Silksong” will follow Hornet. Originally, this game started as DLC for “Hollow Knight,” but Team Cherry, an Australian team of three developers, realized it had a full game on its hands. “Almost [...]

  • 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Is Nintendo's Second

    'Fire Emblem Heroes' Is Nintendo's Second Most Lucrative Mobile Game

    Nintendo strategy game “Fire Emblem Heroes” has become the second most lucrative mobile release from the company, reaching $500 million in revenue within the past five months, Sensor Tower reports. The majority of sales have come from Japan, which accounts for 56% of the total revenue. The United States is the game’s second largest market, [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Seven Overtime Challenges Guide

    Season seven’s special overtime challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional [...]

  • THQ Nordic Acquires 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance'

    THQ Nordic Acquires 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' Studio Warhorse

    Video game publisher THQ Nordic AB is acquiring Prague-based Warhorse Studios, the developer behind the indie hit “Kingdom Come: Deliverance,” it announced on Wednesday. The deal will cost THQ Nordic €33.2 million and will give the publisher all of the intellectual property rights for “Kingdom Come: Deliverance,” along with 100% of Warhorse Studio’s shares. Warhorse [...]

  • A Love Letter to Video Games

    A Love Letter to Video Games

    As a relatively new father, I’m trying to indulge my inner optimist more often, if only to model the kind of joyful life untainted by default cynicism I wish for my son. The community of games is too commonly sunk by the urge, by some, to drag others into their own self-loathing mire. I’ve been [...]

  • Video Game Review: 'Crackdown 3'

    Video Game Review: 'Crackdown 3'

    In the first minutes of “Crackdown 3,” players drop onto an island with a superhero-like private cop in their command, tasked with taking out a corporate boss who builds walls to keep refugees out of the city. This is not the old “Crackdown.” The old “Crackdown” dealt a super satire of police states, where gang [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Far Cry New

    Video Game Review: ‘Far Cry New Dawn’

    “Far Cry New Dawn” is trying to do a lot with very little. Announced last December at The Game Awards 2018, “New Dawn” is the latest in a long line of “Far Cry” spinoffs made using the engine and parts of the primary entry in the series that came before it. Unlike Far Cry publisher [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad