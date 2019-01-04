‘Hitman HD Enhanced Collection’ Coming Next Week

“Hitman HD Enhanced Collection” will include two remastered “Hitman” titles, IO Interactive announced in a news release Friday.

The collection will contain 4K resolution, 60 FPS versions of “Hitman: Blood Money,” originally released in 2006, and “Hitman: Absolution,” which came out in 2012.

“Hitman HD Enhanced Collection” is releasing digitally in one week for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, commented on the upcoming release.

“We’re very happy with this collection and how we were able to update and remaster two of our classic Hitman titles for modern consoles,” said Abrak. “’Hitman: Blood Money’ and ‘Hitman: Absolution’ have helped us on our journey to where we are today, and we’re looking forward to players enjoying them in 4K and 60 fps.”

4K and 60 FPS aren’t the only improvements. Other visual enhancements include improvements to lighting as well as texture resolution and formats. Controls have also been revised to offer a more intuitive gameplay experience. Super-sampling and upscale support have also been added.

“Hitman HD Enhanced Collection” is out on Jan. 11. After checking the enhanced versions of older “Hitman” titles, consider giving the latest game in the series, “Hitman 2,” a try. “Hitman 2” was called a “love letter to fans of the series” and a title that “succeeds at being the most well-realized articulation of all of the things that the series has ever done well” in its Variety review.