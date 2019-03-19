×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hideo Kojima to Talk ‘Death Stranding’ at Tribeca Film Festival

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hideo Kojima Tribeca Games Festival
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival

Game designer Hideo Kojima is talking about his latest project, the action title “Death Stranding,” at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, the event’s organizers announced on Tuesday.

Kojima is joined by “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, who appears in the game. The pair will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and how their relationship has evolved while working on the project together. The Game Awards executive producer Geoff Keighley is moderating the talk. It takes place on Thursday, Apr. 25 at 6 p.m. ET at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Kojima Productions revealed “Death Stranding” during E3 2016. While the studio hasn’t released many details about the game, we do know it features a cast of high-profile actors. Besides Reedus, Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Rogue One,” “Polar”), and Léa Seydoux (“Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) are appearing as characters. Director Guillermo del Toro and prolific voice actor Troy Baker have roles as well.

Kojima’s love of film is well-known, and he told Variety in a June interview he tends to watch one or more movies a day. With “Death Stranding,” he said he wants to balance authorship with entertainment. “Sometimes I see very artistic movies, independent films, but I do want to a go to a midpoint so that people who enjoy indie films and Marvel films can both enjoy this game,” he said.

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place Apr. 24-May 5 and includes the world premieres of films by actors Jared Leto, Christoph Waltz, and Margot Robbie. It also features documentaries from Antoine Fuqua, Werner Herzog, and Abel Ferrara. Variety has the full lineup here.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • Jason Rohrer: Design ‘Unique Situation Generators,’

    Jason Rohrer: Design ‘Unique Situation Generators,’ Not ‘Consumable Games’

    “The press is dead.” At least when it comes to selling small independent games, according to Jason Rohrer (“The Castle Doctrine,” “One Hour One Life”). In an era that prioritizes influencers and content creators, Rohrer believes the press no longer factor into how games are promoted and sold. To support his position, presented in a [...]

  • Games For Change Launches Accelerator Program

    Games For Change Launches Accelerator Program For Developers

    Advocacy group Games For Change (G4C) is teaming up with social impact investment firm i(x) and venture capital group Quake Capital to launch an accelerator program for game developers, it announced on Tuesday. The Games For Change Accelerator will deploy capital in areas of human need, G4C said, creating opportunity and change that is scalable, [...]

  • Hideo Kojima Tribeca Games Festival

    Hideo Kojima to Talk 'Death Stranding' at Tribeca Film Festival

    Game designer Hideo Kojima is talking about his latest project, the action title “Death Stranding,” at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, the event’s organizers announced on Tuesday. Kojima is joined by “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, who appears in the game. The pair will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium [...]

  • 'The Division 2' is as Bland

    Video Game Review: 'The Division 2'

    Author Tom Clancy’s name posthumously sits above “The Division 2’s” title. Yet, despite publisher Ubisoft’s denial of political themes, “Division 2” comes more from the mindset of Fox News’ primetime star Tucker Carlson than Clancy. “The Division 2” does have plenty of elements aligned with typical Clancy fiction. It’s fetishistic about weapons. There are small [...]

  • Altruism is Paramount in thatgamecompany’s ‘Sky’

    Altruism Is Paramount in Thatgamecompany’s ‘Sky’

    From “Flow” to “Journey,” every experience thatgamecompany builds revels in emotional storytelling. The ability to evoke empathy through music and minimalist art styles has become a hallmark of the studio, and its next project, “Sky,” is no exception. What’s new for the team, though, is that “Sky” is a fully online multiplayer game. “‘Sky’ is [...]

  • Watch Google's Game Stream Tech Unveiling

    Watch Google's Game Stream Tech Unveiling Live Here

    Google has been teasing its big gaming announcement for weeks, and the time has finally come to see what all of its buzz building is about. The company is set to kick-off its Game Developers Conference keynote at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday for a roughly hour-long event that will be livestreamed. While Google hasn’t spelled [...]

  • HP Introduces $599 Reverb VR Headset

    HP Releases High-Resolution Reverb VR Headset

    HP is giving VR headsets another shot: After first releasing a fairly unremarkable PC-based headset among a wave of similar Windows Mixed Reality devices in 2017, the company is now back with a device that aims to trump competitors like HTC’s Vive Pro with a higher display resolution. HP’s new Reverb VR headset offers 2160 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad