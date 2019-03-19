Hideo Kojima to Talk ‘Death Stranding’ at Tribeca Film Festival

Game designer Hideo Kojima is talking about his latest project, the action title “Death Stranding,” at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, the event’s organizers announced on Tuesday.

Kojima is joined by “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, who appears in the game. The pair will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and how their relationship has evolved while working on the project together. The Game Awards executive producer Geoff Keighley is moderating the talk. It takes place on Thursday, Apr. 25 at 6 p.m. ET at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Kojima Productions revealed “Death Stranding” during E3 2016. While the studio hasn’t released many details about the game, we do know it features a cast of high-profile actors. Besides Reedus, Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”), Mads Mikkelsen (“Rogue One,” “Polar”), and Léa Seydoux (“Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) are appearing as characters. Director Guillermo del Toro and prolific voice actor Troy Baker have roles as well.

Kojima’s love of film is well-known, and he told Variety in a June interview he tends to watch one or more movies a day. With “Death Stranding,” he said he wants to balance authorship with entertainment. “Sometimes I see very artistic movies, independent films, but I do want to a go to a midpoint so that people who enjoy indie films and Marvel films can both enjoy this game,” he said.

The Tribeca Film Festival takes place Apr. 24-May 5 and includes the world premieres of films by actors Jared Leto, Christoph Waltz, and Margot Robbie. It also features documentaries from Antoine Fuqua, Werner Herzog, and Abel Ferrara. Variety has the full lineup here.