You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former ‘Tales’ Series Producer Hideo Baba Exited Square Enix In March

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Former “Tales” series producer Hideo Baba has exited Square Enix as of March 2019.

“Accompanying a change in Studio Istolia management policies, I’m announcing that I resigned as representative director in December 2018 to make room for the next generation. Also, in March 2019, I resigned from Square Enix,” said Baba in a statement via Famitsu.

Baba had originally joined Square Enix in 2017 to head up a new initiative known as Studio Istolia. Before joining Square Enix, Baba produced games in the “Tales” series at Bandai Namco. The “Tales” games are a long-running series of role-playing titles that have produced titles like “Tales of Symphonia” and the most recent title, 2016’s “Tales of Berseria.” The series first began in 1995 and has since spawned sixteen main entries and multiple spin-off games, including anime series, manga, and other multimedia projects.

“The aim of the studio is to provide unforgettable stories that will inspire players in their own lives, and bring new game experiences to everyone around the world,” said Square Enix of Studio Istolia in 2017, when it was first announced.

When Baba left Studio Istolia, the outfit was currently at work on a new role-playing title called “Project Prelude Rune.” It’s not totally clear at this point what Baba’s departure means for the game, as there haven’t ben any updates about the title for quite some time.

“Thank you again to Square Enix Group for giving me a variety of experiences,” said Baba. “From now on, I would like to support you in the dark, and I sincerely hope for the further development of the Square Enix Group.”

Square Enix has not formally commented on the matter.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • Former 'Tales' Series Producer Hideo Baba

    Former 'Tales' Series Producer Hideo Baba Exited Square Enix In March

    Former “Tales” series producer Hideo Baba has exited Square Enix as of March 2019. “Accompanying a change in Studio Istolia management policies, I’m announcing that I resigned as representative director in December 2018 to make room for the next generation. Also, in March 2019, I resigned from Square Enix,” said Baba in a statement via [...]

  • Media Molecule Believes 'Dreams' Will Be

    Media Molecule Believes 'Dreams' Will Be Democratizing Force in Game Development

    Most game designers would blanch at being asked to create and animate a hedgehog-kangaroo hybrid dancing in a subway station under any circumstances, let alone in the span of 20 minutes in front of a live audience. But at EGX Rezzed on Friday, John Beech gamely responded to spectators’ requests in real time — and [...]

  • Vehicular Battle Royale 'notmycar' Is Free

    Vehicular Battle Royale 'notmycar' Is Free on Steam Early Access

    Skybound Games upcoming vehicular battle royale game “notmycar” launches for free on Steam Early Access on Friday, the publisher announced. Users who participate in the “notmycar” Founder’s Week, running until April 12, will receive a free paint job for their “pick-up truck of punishment” known as “The Beast.” Developed by NMC Studios for Windows PC, [...]

  • 'World of Horror' is a Frightening

    'World of Horror' Is a Frightening 1-Bit Masterpiece

    Horror has a sliced open face and comes at you in monochromatic Microsoft Paint art in the upcoming indie darling “World of Horror.” The little creation, which started out as a title on open platform Itch.Io, has been taking gaming expos by storm. Most recently, Pawel Kozminiski and his one-man Polish studio Panstasz were at [...]

  • GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title

    GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title Discounts, Trade-In Offers

    Spring is here and GameStop is offering deals on games, consoles, accessories as well as trade-in bonuses to celebrate starting Sunday, according to a press release. The spring sale is running April 7 through 20, but some deals are only available for a portion of the sale. Throughout the event, though, trade-in bonuses will be [...]

  • 'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC

    'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC Friday

    “LEGO DC Super-Villains” is getting a new level and new characters based on the “Shazam!” movie Friday, according to a press release. The “Shazam!” Movie Level Pack 1 is available for download for Season Pass holders of “LEGO DC Super-Villains”. Movie Level Pack 2 will be available on April 23. The extra content adds six [...]

  • 'Breath of the Wild' Coming to

    'Breath of the Wild,' 'Super Mario Odyssey' Get Nintendo Labo VR Support

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on the Switch can soon be experienced in VR with an update coming later this month, Nintendo of America announced Thursday via Twitter. VR can be turned on and off easily in “Breath of the Wild,” as demonstrated in the VR reveal trailer (below). Players will not [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad