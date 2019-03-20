‘Heavy Rain,’ ‘Beyond Two Souls,’ ‘Detroit’ Coming to PC Via Epic Games Store

A trio of Quantic Dreams games are coming to computer gamers for the first time since their release via the Epic Games Store, Epic Games announced during its keynote at GDC on Wednesday.

“Heavy Rain,” “Beyond Two Souls,” and “Detroit Become Human” are all making their first PC appearance via the Epic Store, the company said.

“Detroit Become Human,” the most recent of the bunch, was originally released as a PS4 exclusive last summer. The adventure game’s story is about three androids: one who escapes servitude to protect a young girl, one who hunts down sentient androids, and one that works to release androids from their servitude. “Detroit” was Quantic Dreams’ most successful release.

“Beyond Two Souls” was released in 2013 on the PS3 and a PS4 version was released in 2015. The game has players controlling Jodie Holmes and Aiden, a soul linked to Jodie since birth.

“Heavy Rain” was originally released on PS3 in 2010 and then PS4 in 2016. In the game, players try to hunt down the Origami Killer.

Epic Games said the Quantic Dreams games were just one of a number of “exclusive” partnerships they’ve entered into for the store.