Taipei to Host ‘Hearthstone’ HCT World Championship

CREDIT: Helena Kristiansson/Blizzard Entertainment

The HCT World Championship is one of “Hearthstone’s” biggest tournaments and it’s coming to Taipei later this year, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The event takes place Apr. 25-28. Sixteen of the best “Hearthstone” players will compete for a shot at a $1 million prize pool. Blizzard said it will announce the final roster and additional details later this year.

Blizzard announced the news during the 2018 Hearthstone All-Star Invitational in Taipei last week, where HCT Fall 2018 finalist Wu “BloodTrail” Zong-Chang defeated HCT World Championship 2017 winner Chen “tom60229” Wei Lin to claim a $20,000 prize.

The 2017 HCT World Championship took place in Amsterdam. Chen “tom60229” Wei Lin survived a five-game series against Frank “Fr0zen” Zhang — winning the final three matches after being down 0-2 — to win the tournament.

This will be the Hearthstone Championship Tour’s final event. Blizzard is replacing it with a new three-tiered competitive system, it announced in November. The new system will have qualifiers, live global tournaments, and an exclusive top tier, the developer said. More than $4 million in prizes will be up for grabs throughout the year. Blizzard will hold the first tournaments in the spring and they will be primarily online and region-locked. The winners will go on to compete in the live global tournaments throughout 2019 and 2020.

“Hearthstone” reportedly has over 100 million players four years after its launch. Its tenth full expansion, Rastakhan’s Rumble, came out on Dec. 4 and added 135 new cards, a new keyword mechanic, and more.

