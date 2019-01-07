×
'Halo' Boss 'Extremely Happy' With 'Infinite's' Multiplayer



Halo: Infinite
CREDIT: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite” was revealed at E3 2018 and an official release date is still a ways off, but “Halo” franchise creative director Frank O’Connor recently said he’s “extremely happy” with how its multiplayer is shaping up.

O’Connor talked about some of the design decisions going into “Infinite’s” multiplayer during a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday. Player style is subjective and broad, he said, and it must be accounted for in everything from initial design proposals to final schemes and matchmaking performance. “Everything is connected, and top tier players are stacked on a pyramid of different styles and preferences,” he said. “Options help, but the core game loop must also be good, and that will be true no matter what changes are made to the next game, and should be at least fairly considered when having conversations, as should campaign content and player options/choices.”

O’Connor added that he’s “super confident and enthusiastic” about how the “Halo Infinite” team is approaching the franchise’s evolution and legacy. “I’m extremely happy about how ‘Infinite’ [multiplayer] plays right now, but it will keep changing and things I like now will change and things I don’t get will improve, but I like every flavor of ‘Halo’ so far, so in that regard I’m a filthy casual. What I can do, though, is listen to this community,” he said.

Although developer 343 Industries has released few details about “Infinite” so far, we do know the game will have four-player splitscreen. The team has been successfully testing the feature along with its new Slipspace game engine, it said during a Mixer livestream in December. 343 Industries also revealed during that stream that “Infinite’s” player customization is inspired by “Halo Reach,” which had the most details customization options out of any game in the franchise.

    "Halo Infinite" was revealed at E3 2018 and an official release date is still a ways off, but "Halo" franchise creative director Frank O'Connor recently said he's "extremely happy" with how its multiplayer is shaping up. O'Connor talked about some of the design decisions going into "Infinite's" multiplayer during a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday.

