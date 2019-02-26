×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Documentary Reveals More Details About Co-Op Horror FPS ‘GTFO’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Indie developer 10 Chambers Collective revealed more details about its upcoming co-operative horror FPS “GTFO” in a new behind-the-scenes documentary on Tuesday.

“GTFO” is about four scavengers trapped in an underground complex by a mysterious entity called the Warden. Each day, they’re forced to explore their subterranean prison and retrieve items or complete objectives for their captor. The complex was abandoned years ago and is now filled with horrible, flesh-eating monsters, so the scavengers must work together to survive.

“GTFO” might be a FPS, but it’s also very much a survival horror game. Its pace is slower, more deliberate, and it places a bigger emphasis on stealth, exploration, and strategy than other co-op shooters.

“You’re almost always running out of ammunition. You’re almost always running out of health,” said 10 Chambers Collective developer Simon Viklund in the video. “If you want to survive you have to use all your tools and instincts to detect a combat situation before it happens, prepare for it, and control the action.”

10 Chambers Collective, which is comprised of former “Payday” and “Payday 2” developers, also reveals more about the game’s story in the documentary. It won’t be a traditional campaign, the studio said. Instead, the narrative will unfold over time through free continuous updates and answer some of the game’s central mysteries — namely, who is the warden, what is their agenda, and what’s up with the creepy complex and its monstrosities? The studio has hired writer Adam Gascoine (“Doom” 2016) to help with the story.

Related

The post-launch updates will also add new environments. We get a glimpse of two in the documentary, and they’re apparently inspired by Ridley Scott’s work, especially the first “Alien” movie. “The sort of style of the environments are purposely picked to start off in something that registers as natural and normal,” said “GTFO” creative director and 10 Chambers Collective founder Ulf Andersson. “And then, as players progress through the game, this will of course change and become … I guess, weirder and weirder.”

“GTFO” is expected to launch on Steam sometime this spring.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Gaming

  • New Documentary Reveals More Details About

    New Documentary Reveals More Details About Co-Op Horror FPS 'GTFO'

    Indie developer 10 Chambers Collective revealed more details about its upcoming co-operative horror FPS “GTFO” in a new behind-the-scenes documentary on Tuesday. “GTFO” is about four scavengers trapped in an underground complex by a mysterious entity called the Warden. Each day, they’re forced to explore their subterranean prison and retrieve items or complete objectives for [...]

  • Nintendo Is Holding A 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct

    Nintendo Is Holding a 'Pokémon'-Themed Direct Tomorrow

    Nintendo is holding a very brief Direct video presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 6 a.m. PT, it announced on Tuesday. It will last roughly seven minutes and focus on the “Pokémon” franchise. This means we’re likely going to learn more about the eighth generation “Pokémon” game that’s coming out later this year. Nintendo first [...]

  • 'Diablo 3' Designer Suggests Loot Changes

    'Diablo 3' Designer Suggested How to Fix 'Anthem' Loot

    Former “Diablo 3” designer Travis Day suggested changes Bioware could make to its loot system in the AnthemTheGame Subreddit post on Saturday. Day wrote that he’s enjoying “Anthem,” but that the latest action RPG from Bioware “seems to fall into a number of reward system related traps.” The initial problem Day pointed out is what [...]

  • The University of Texas Launches A

    University of Texas Launches New Video Game Curriculum

    The University of Texas is launching a new gaming curriculum for undergraduates interested in a career in the games industry. The University of Texas Game Development and Design Program builds on existing curricula, adding new game design courses to its Department of Arts and Entertainment Technologies and additional coursework in coding for games and visualization [...]

  • Blizzard Debuts Its Latest 'Overwatch' Hero

    Blizzard Debuts Its Latest 'Overwatch' Hero Baptiste

    Blizzard debuted the latest hero of “Overwatch” in a new Origin Story video, introducing the Haitian combat medic Baptiste. The video, which can be seen below, describes Baptiste as a fighter for a better world. Hailing from Haiti, he is one of the millions of orphaned during the Omnic Wars, a bloody battle often mention in [...]

  • 'The Outer Worlds' Could Be Coming

    'The Outer Worlds' Could Be Coming in August

    Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming game “The Outer Worlds” briefly revealed an Aug. 6 release date on its Steam page over the weekend, as spotted by GamesRadar. The Steam page for the first-person RPG currently states release is planned for “2019,” but it did display “August 6, 2019” on Friday until it was removed several hours later. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad