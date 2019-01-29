×
‘GTA Online’ Adds Tiny Explosive RC Bandito, New Races

GTA Online” players can now pick up the pint-sized RC Bandito, which comes with eight brand new races that deliver double in-game cash and reputation through Feb. 6.

The tiny RC car is fully customizable with a range of different paint jobs and colors as well as kinetic and EMP mines as well as a ton of other visual enhancements and modifications. The RC Bandito can be ordered via the Southern San Andreas Super Autos location and taken to player-owned Arena Workshops to modify it with everything from mines and explosives to various wraps, colors, and even a vertical jump ability. It can then be deployed at any time from the game’s Inventory menu.

It isn’t required to purchase or own a Bandito to take part in the eight various RC Bandito Races, however, that pay out double GTA$ and RP. These include the RC – All Downhill From Here dash through north Los Santos, the RC – Tailer Park Dash throughout Sandy Shores, RC – Air Traffic Control which wraps around the main runway at LSIA, RC – Beach Please that rips through Vespucci Bech, and several others, including a race that takes place on a golf course.

With the launch of the various scaled-down tracks, players can also launch into any Rockstar Stunt Race now through Feb. 6 to earn double cash and RP. In celebration of the upcoming SuperBowl, players will also be able to tackle the Running Back (Remix) challenge for double GTA$ and RP for the entirety of the week.

Additionally, there’s GTA$1m up for grabs for anyone who enters “GTA Online” each weekend throughout February, meted out in GTA$250K cash prizes at a time to be deposited in players’ Maze Bank accounts each following weekend. There are also several sales going on right now in-game that are just begging to have that money spent on them, with up to 35 percent being discounted from high-performance machines and aircraft.

“GTA Online” is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for those who own “Grand Theft Auto V.”

