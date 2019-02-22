×
Google Reportedly Unveiling Project Yeti Streaming Hardware At GDC 2019

CREDIT: Photo by Paweł Czerwiński/Unsplash

Google is hosting a keynote at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 19, and rumors are swirling around what it could entail.

9to5Google reports that, according to a source familiar with the event, it could very well feature Google’s upcoming Project Stream service as well as the Project Yeti hardware meant to work alongside it. The concept of Project Yeti was first introduced in a report via The Information in Feb. 2017, where it was suggested that a special hardware component to get the service operational on TVs in addition to computers.

In the early stages of Project Yeti, it was insinuated that the experience would be relegated to that of something similar to a Chromecast adapter, but talk has since shifted to describing the component as a “gaming console and controller” designed by Google. 9to5Google’s sources further confirmed that the Yeti roadmap is being “locked down.”

With the Project Stream beta having ended in January and talk of Project Yeti buzzing around the industry, it appears as though Google will be the unique position of announcing new gaming hardware during GDC 2019. Previously, the demo was available for users to test out Assassin’s Creed Odyssey via their Chrome browser in Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS. Participants were required to have a 25 megabit per second internet connection and could utilize optional wired Xbox or PlayStation controllers as well.

The Google keynote at GDC 2019 is taking place on March 19 at 10 am ET, where we’ll finally see what’s waiting behind the curtain.

    Google is hosting a keynote at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 19, and rumors are swirling around what it could entail. 9to5Google reports that, according to a source familiar with the event, it could very well feature Google's upcoming Project Stream service as well as the Project Yeti hardware meant [...]

