Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

Stadia is Google’s big push into game development and publishing, the company announced Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference.
“Our next big effort is to build a game platform for everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. “When we say everyone we really mean it.”
He said the company wants to “change the game” by bringing together the people who play games, watch games, and build games.
“We’re really excited to work with you,” he said.
Phil Harrison, brought on to Google last year as a vice president, then took the stage to walk through how the new tech will work.
In one example, he describes a player launching “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” from Chrome and playing it within five seconds, without any pre-loading.
At launch we will support playing games across desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and TVs, he said.
A live demo then showed all of that in action, with no delay or drop in quality. The TV accessed the content using a Chromcast HD plugin, he said.
Pichai warmed up the audience prior to unveiling the news, joking about how the most played game in the world is probably the one that runs on Google Chrome when your connection is down. He also talked through the history of Google’s work on a variety of gaming technologies and the importance of gaming to technology, which he says pushes technology forward.
In the weeks leading up to the unveiling, Google teased what it called the “future of gaming” with tweets and short videos. It also has been quietly building up its staff. Most notably, last week former EA and Ubisoft studio lead and game developer Jade Raymond announced she is now a vice president at the company, though didn’t specify specifically what her role would be there. It’s likely we’ll learn more about that Tuesday as well.The company has already been testing its own cloud gaming service — called Project Stream — which allowed users to play “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” without needing to install it on their PC. The company as has a patent for a game controller that includes voice support for Google Assistant. Last week,Variety discovered snippets of code already running in Google’s Chromecast that references a gaming service.Google created an outdoor pop-up exhibit in the midst of GDC on Monday. The exhibit is a sort of small video game museum featuring a timeline of major moments in video games including displays of Pong, GameBoy, the PlayStation, Dreamcast, an Atari 2600 and a display case empty except for a card that reads “Coming Soon.” One backdrop reads “Together we’ll build a playground for our imagination.” The other reads “Anything you dream can be built.” In between the two is a massive arch with the Google icon at the top and a sort of flattened out “S” suspended inside. A Google employee confirmed that was the new logo for what was set to be announced this week, but declined to say if it was an “S.”
Developing.