Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

Stadia is Google’s big push into game development and publishing, the company announced Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference.

“Our next big effort is to build a game platform for everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. “When we say everyone we really mean it.”

He said the company wants to “change the game” by bringing together the people who play games, watch games, and build games.

“We’re really excited to work with you,” he said.

Phil Harrison, brought on to Google last year as a vice president, then took the stage to walk through how the new tech will work.

In one example, he describes a player launching “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” from Chrome and playing it within five seconds, without any pre-loading.

At launch we will support playing games across desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and TVs, he said.

A live demo then showed all of that in action, with no delay or drop in quality. The TV accessed the content using a Chromcast HD plugin, he said.

Pichai warmed up the audience prior to unveiling the news, joking about how the most played game in the world is probably the one that runs on Google Chrome when your connection is down. He also talked through the history of Google’s work on a variety of gaming technologies and the importance of gaming to technology, which he says pushes technology forward.

