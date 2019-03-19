Google Unveils Its New Stadia Controller

Google officially unveiled its new video game streaming service Stadia during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with a new controller.

Where other game controllers typically use Bluetooth, the Stadia Controller uses a Wi-Fi connection to detect which device a person wants to play on, Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison explained during the company’s GDC presentation. It comes with a capture button that allows players to save and share their gameplay directly to YouTube, while a new Google Assistant button lets players access special developer-created features via a built-in microphone.

Google has been teasing the “future of gaming” in recent weeks leading up to today’s announcement. It also hired video game industry veteran Jade Raymond for an undisclosed role. Its Stadia service promises 60 FPS gaming at 1080p on a variety of devices without the need for downloads or installs. The player can seamlessly switch between a phone, desktop, laptop, or tablet. Their progress carries over and seems tied to their Google account. All of a game’s information is stored on Google’s data centers. Google says the service will support full cross-platform play.

