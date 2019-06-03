×
Google to Hold First Ever Stadia Connect Livestream

CREDIT: Google

Google is holding its first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday, Jun. 6 at 9 a.m. PDT/6 p.m. CET, it announced in a tweet on Monday.

“Some news can’t wait for E3,” it said. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, one of the video game industry’s biggest media events, takes place this year Jun. 11-13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Google said it plans to reveal pricing information during its livestream this week. It will also have game announcements and launch details.

Stadia is Google’s upcoming video game streaming service. The company said it’s designed to work on most modern screens — phones, laptops, tablets, etc. — with small amounts of download time and no loss of fidelity. Google is also promising 4K resolutions and 60 frames per second with HDR and surround sound at launch. The service supposedly achieves all this using Google data centers around the world, along with Google’s Edge Network, which has more 7,500 edge node locations globally.

Microsoft is also currently working on its own streaming game service called xCloud, while Sony has had the PlayStation Now service up-and-running since 2014. Although the industry seems to be trending toward a hardware-free future, Stadia head Phil Harrison told Variety in a recent interview he doesn’t think Stadia’s potential success will mean the death of traditional game consoles.

“I think that there is a macroevolution shift that’s happening in all forms of media consumption, whether it’s music, whether it’s television, increasingly moving to streaming,” he said. “And I think games will eventually move to streaming in a very significant part, but I would never say exclusively because I think that in the same way that there are still a small number of people who buy blue ray disks to watch movies and there’s still a small number of people who buy CDs and vinyl to listen to music — and those tastemakers are super important to those categories — I think that will continue to prevail in games as well. But if we want to get games from tens of millions of people playing to hundreds and eventually maybe even billions of people playing, streaming is the only way to do that.”

