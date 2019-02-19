Google Hosting GDC Keynote in Which ‘All Will be Revealed’

Google is hosting a keynote at this year’s Game Developers Conference that promises to reveal all, according to an invite sent out to press including Variety.

While Google has been attending GDC and hosting events at the annual gathering since at least 2010, this appears to be the first time the company is holding a keynote. It’s unclear what the keynote will discuss, but the RSVP for the event says it is for “Google’s announcement.”

Early last year, rumors circulated that Google was working on a subscription-based game streaming service that would work with its existing hardware or even a Google-designed gaming console. Google officially announced Project Stream, a gaming streaming service, in October with a technical test of “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” Google is looking to tackle various issues that arise from streaming services, such as buffering and visual anomalies including graphical degradation. These are issues that currently make streaming games frustrating and a hurdle for many, considering the size and scope of larger, blockbuster games like the latest “Assassin’s Creed.”

Along with it’s March 19, 10 a.m. PT keynote, Google is hosting two themed days of sessions at GDC. March 18 is centered on mobile game development and Google Play, according to the company and March 20 is cloud developer day.