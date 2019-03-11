Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming Google Controller

A newly-discovered patent revealed specific details about an unannounced Google game controller that could be shown off during the upcoming Game Developers Conference next week.

The patent includes information on a special player-facing notification system that’s meant to let players know when they receive invitations to game, friend or chat requests from others, or to note when a game is currently available to play. It also details a few illustrations of what the controller could potentially look like.

The images show two thumbsticks, shoulder and trigger buttons, a directional pad, face buttons, and a rectangular body with typical rounded handles. There also appears to be some sort of voice assistant compatibility noted in the patent, which could ultimately lead to players being able to recall Google Assistant straight from the controller.

When Google is set to take the stage during its mysterious GDC event that’s purported to revolve around its rumored streaming service, it’s possible we could learn more about the patent or see a finished version of the controller itself.

Yankodesign put together a series of realistic renders that detail what the controller could look like when it debuts, but these illustrations aren’t indicative of the final product. Right now, the patent describes some interesting “might be” capabilities, but we won’t know anything further until Google sees fit to take the stage with an official announcement.