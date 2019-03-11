×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming Google Controller

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

A newly-discovered patent revealed specific details about an unannounced Google game controller that could be shown off during the upcoming Game Developers Conference next week.

The patent includes information on a special player-facing notification system that’s meant to let players know when they receive invitations to game, friend or chat requests from others, or to note when a game is currently available to play. It also details a few illustrations of what the controller could potentially look like.

The images show two thumbsticks, shoulder and trigger buttons, a directional pad, face buttons, and a rectangular body with typical rounded handles. There also appears to be some sort of voice assistant compatibility noted in the patent, which could ultimately lead to players being able to recall Google Assistant straight from the controller.

When Google is set to take the stage during its mysterious GDC event that’s purported to revolve around its rumored streaming service, it’s possible we could learn more about the patent or see a finished version of the controller itself.

Yankodesign put together a series of realistic renders that detail what the controller could look like when it debuts, but these illustrations aren’t indicative of the final product. Right now, the patent describes some interesting “might be” capabilities, but we won’t know anything further until Google sees fit to take the stage with an official announcement.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Gaming

  • New Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming

    Patent Reveals Details On Upcoming Google Controller

    A newly-discovered patent revealed specific details about an unannounced Google game controller that could be shown off during the upcoming Game Developers Conference next week. The patent includes information on a special player-facing notification system that’s meant to let players know when they receive invitations to game, friend or chat requests from others, or to [...]

  • First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New

    First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New Trip Through 'Hell'

    The first trailer for “Doom: Annihilation,” the latest live-action adaptation of the popular first-person shooter, is out in the wild. An NBC/Universal spokesperson told Variety the new “Doom” is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. That means the film may be direct-to-DVD, or it could [...]

  • Artists Temporarily Drop 'Fortnite' Lawsuits For

    Artists Temporarily Drop 'Fortnite' Lawsuits After Supreme Court Ruling

    Several artists have pulled their lawsuits against Epic Games “Fortnite” for use of their dance moves after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that plaintiffs suing for copyright infringement must have their work registered with the US Copyright Office first, according to a report from Law360 via law firm Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hect. [...]

  • Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at

    Microsoft to Showcase 30 Games at GDC 2019

    Microsoft is showing off 30 games in its booth and during its Developer Showcase media event during this year’s Game Developers Conference, it announced on Monday. About 13 of those titles are new indies, including Night School Studio’s “Afterparty” and the retro-inspired 2D Action-RPG “Crosscode.” They are part of the ID@Xbox program, which allows developers [...]

  • Respawn Already Banned 355K 'Apex Legends'

    Respawn Banned 355,000 'Apex Legends' Cheaters in 'Ongoing War'

    Respawn Entertainment banned over 355,000 cheaters in its hit battle royale game, “Apex Legends” on PC via Easy-Anti-Cheat. But, the studio stated that the fight against cheaters is an “ongoing war” in a Reddit post Friday. “As of today we’ve banned over 355K players on PC through Easy-Anti-Cheat,” Respawn community manager Jay Frechette wrote in [...]

  • The Making of 'Devil May Cry

    The Making of 'Devil May Cry 5's' Crimson Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

    The co-writers behind “Devil May Cry 5” battle song Crimson Cloud talked about their process creating the song in a Variety exclusive video released Monday. Crimson Cloud is the battle theme for V, a new character for the “Devil May Cry” series introduced in the most recent title. Jeff Rona, producer and composer for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad