GOG’s Annual Spring Sale Launches Today

Digital distribution platform Good Old Games started its annual Spring Sale on Thursday, slashing prices on hundreds of titles.

GOG is known for its selection of classic, DRM-free PC titles, and from now through Mar. 28 it’s offering over 600 deals up to 90% off. It’s also dusting off some DOS classics like “Colonization,” “Dungeon Keeper Gold,” “Heroes of Might and Magic,” and more. Thanks to its long-time partnership with DOSBox Crew, many of these games now have enhanced cloud save features.

“Since the introduction of the Universal Cloud Saves to GOG Galaxy, the feature has been added to more and more all-time classics that never offered save syncing and cloud backups,” GOG said in a press release. “Working closely with DOSBox Crew and adding cloud saves to older games is another step to improve gamers experience with good old games.”

Additionally, GOG is offering flash deals on selected titles. The first batch of discounted games includes “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice” at 60% off, “Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen” at 75% off, and “Wizard of Legend” for 40% off. The next round of deals will appear on Friday, Mar. 22 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Here is a sampling of some of the other titles discounted during the Spring Sale, separated by genre:

Role-Playing Games

“The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrows Deep” (20% off)

“Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire” (34% off)

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance” (50% off)

“Tower of Time” (50% off)

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY” (70% off)

Strategy Games

“Battletech” (40% off)

“Surviving Mars” (40% off)

“Stellaris” and all of its DLC (up to 75% off)

“Railway Empire” (50% off)

“XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack” (80% off)

Indie Games

“This is the Police” (25% off)

“Dead Cells” (20% off)

“Hollow Knight” (34% off)

“The Witness” (70% off)

“Moonlighter” (40% off)