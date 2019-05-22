×
‘Witcher’ Developer Debuts GOG Galaxy 2.0 App

CD Projekt’s digital distribution platform introduced the newest version of its software client, including some of the features users can expect to see when it debuts.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 gives users a way to combine all their games and friends across clients into one place. This new version of the old GOG Galaxy client was created with the vision of allowing users to combine multiple libraries of games into one, allowing players to connect across all of their favorite platforms. It will allow you to keep track of your achievements, the hours you’ve played the games in your library, and which games you own.

You can also customize your library further by filtering, sorting, tagging, and adding custom visuals like game backgrounds and covers as well, then track upcoming releases and see what friends are playing at the same time. As far as actual game features, the client will allow you to use cloud saves, multiplayer and matchmaking features, rollbacks, and in-game overlays.

“As gamers, we need to juggle between multiple clients to access our games and see what our friends are playing,” said GOG managing director Piotr Karwowski. “We believe gamers deserve a better experience, and this became the driving force to redefine the GOG Galaxy client.”

Once the client is connected, it can import all of your existing games into one library area, which will display friend activity and online statuses across the various platforms you’ve connected. GOG assures users that the platform is built on keeping user data and activity private, noting that the data will “never be shared with third parties.”

GOG Galaxy 2.0’s closed beta is coming up soon as well, though there isn’t a concrete date set for it just yet. For those interested, signups are available at the official GOG Galaxy website.

