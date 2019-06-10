‘Gods & Monsters’ Coming From the ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Team in 2020

Ubisoft has announced “Gods & Monsters,” a new project from the team that made 2018’s “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.” It’s coming out February 25, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

The publisher describes the game as “a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Embark on a journey to the Isle of the Blessed, taken over by dangerous creatures of mythology. Prove your legendary heroism by taking on their leader, Typhon, the deadliest monster in all of mythology in a face-off for the age. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky puzzles, mysterious dungeons and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination.”

