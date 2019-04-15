‘God of War’ Not Getting Anniversary DLC, Game Director Says

“God of War” is currently celebrating its first birthday, but director Cory Barlog says don’t expect any chunky, story-centric anniversary DLC.

Developer Sony Santa Monica does seem to be cooking something up, however. The studio posted on the PlayStation Blog on Sunday thanking fans for embracing the latest part of Kratos’ journey. It also released a free “God of War” PS4 dynamic theme and said it will release a PS4 avatar set on Wednesday. Both are downloadable for all PlayStation 4 owners whether they own the game or not.

“That’s not all…” Barlog teased in a tweet on Sunday. He then clarified by saying the studio isn’t planning to release downloadable content for “God of War.”

Just so no one gets the wrong idea – there is no DLC coming for the game. Sorry. — Cory Barlog 🎮 (@corybarlog) April 14, 2019

“Also, no info on what the wizards @SonySantaMonica are working on, if they are working on anything,” he added, before going off on a tangent about Sony’s upcoming zombie game “Days Gone.” While it’s unlikely we’re going to see Kratos riding a motorcycle while rocking a biker vest and killing scores of undead, weirder crossovers have happened.

“God of War” won five BAFTA awards earlier this month, as well as game of the year at the GDC Game Awards. It sold over 3.1 million copies within its first three days, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive at the time. (It was later dethroned by “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”) It’s sold a total of at least five million copies since then.