‘God of War’ Named Game Developer Choice Awards Game of the Year

CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

In an award show packed with indie game winners, Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” still managed to snatch the Game Developers Choice Awards game of the year.

The 19th annual Game Developers Choice Awards took place Wednesday night in the midst of the weeklong Game Developers Conference. The peer-voted awards recognize and celebrate the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the developers and games created in the last year. Host Tim Schafer drew the biggest laugh in his opening monologue when he called out Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick over his earnings call comments about laying off 800 people despite achieving record profits.

Schafer noted that there were about 4,000 people in the audience Wednesday night. “We would need five years of record profits for Bobby Kotick to fire all of you,” he added.

The evening of game awards also included honoring Amy Hennig with a lifetime achievement award and Rieko Kodama with a pioneer award.

The evening’s winners were:

Best Debut: “Florence” developer Mountains

Best VR/AR Game: “Beat Saber”

Best Mobile Game: “Florence”

Best Narrative: “Return of the Obra Dinn”

Best Audio: “Celeste”

Best Technology: “Red Dead Redemption 2”

Best Visual Art: “Gris”

Best Design: “Into the Breach”

Innovation Award: “Nintendo Labo”

Audience Award: “Beat Saber”

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

