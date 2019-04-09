×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘God of War’ Director Explains Why Accessibility Is Not a Compromise

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sony Santa Monica

God of War” director Cory Barlog offered up his two cents in the ongoing difficulty and accessibility debate in video games on Sunday.

The heated debate of how accessible games should be to a wide audience is one that comes up time and time again, and this time around it was FromSoftware’s challenging “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” that started the discussion. FromSoftware had already developed a reputation for releasing notoriously difficult games with its “Dark Souls” series and “Bloodborne.”

Some developers and gamers feel that offering different accessibility or difficulty options or even a mode that just lets players minimally interact with the game is not in line with the original vision for the experience of the game. Barlog, though, stated that “Accessibility has never and will never be a compromise to my vision,” in a tweet Sunday.

Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 game “God of War” offers four different gameplay difficulty settings: Give Me A Story, Give Me A Balanced Experience, Give Me A Challenge, and Give Me God of War. Rather than “easy” or “hard,” these settings are titled for the experience that players want to have while enjoying “God of War.”

“To me, accessibility does not exist in contradistinction to anyones creative vision but rather it is an essential aspect of any experience you wish to be enjoyed by the greatest number of humans as possible,” Barlog wrote in a follow-up post.

Related

Steve Spohn, the COO of AbleGamers, a charity which aims to improve “the lives of gamers with disabilities utilizing the power of videogames,” according to its Twitter page, has been speaking out on the topic on Twitter frequently, and explained that it’s not about difficulty or easy modes.

“Accessibility means options, not easy gameplay,” Spohn wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“In any game, whether it’s ‘Sekiro,’ ‘Dark Souls,’ or any other skill-based game, there should be options to allow your health to be modified, your enemies help to be modified, and the game speed adjusted,”Spohn continued. “This does not make the game easy. It allows people to make the game equal.”

As for “Sekiro,” the difficulty of the game was part of what made the experience more tedious at times than enjoyable, according to Variety’s review of the game. 

“…Miyazaki’s insistence on perching his finely-wrought combat systems on a sheer cliff-face of difficulty seems more and more indefensible with every masterpiece he cranks out,” according to the review. “Even as we admire his handiwork, it’s hard to shake the feeling that if he traded in some of his stubborn design cruelty for just a touch of empathy, it would be all the greater.”

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Gaming

  • 'God of War' Director Explains Why

    'God of War' Director Explains Why Accessibility Is Not a Compromise

    “God of War” director Cory Barlog offered up his two cents in the ongoing difficulty and accessibility debate in video games on Sunday. The heated debate of how accessible games should be to a wide audience is one that comes up time and time again, and this time around it was FromSoftware’s challenging “Sekiro: Shadows [...]

  • Politician Says 'EVE Online' Ban is

    Republican Politician Banned From 'EVE Online' Calls Accusations Unfounded

    Former GOP election official Brian Schoeneman is fighting a ban from “EVE Online” in which he was removed for sharing proprietary information to conduct illicit in-game transactions, saying the charges are completely false in a Reddit post. Schoeneman was elected to “EVE Online’s” Council of Stellar Management last year after campaigning using his real-life experience [...]

  • Difficulty Damages Miyazaki's Masterpiece 'Sekiro'

    Video Game Review: 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice'

    In every entry in From Software’s lauded “Dark Souls” series, after a few hours of hard-won progress, there’s a moment where everything finally clicks into place, where you finally understand its grand, unified design. Past that clarification, the sharp spikes of difficulty don’t seem to sting so badly, and you begin to fathom the chinks [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    PewDiePie Picks DLive as Exclusive Live-Streaming Platform, Will Donate Up to $50,000 to Other Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    PewDiePie, YouTube’s most popular individual creator, is throwing his weight behind DLive — a live-streaming video service that promises far better economic terms for creators than other major platforms. The vlogger-gamer-comedian, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, says he will use DLive exclusively (for the next several months, anyway) to present weekly live-streams. PewDiePie is slated [...]

  • The Division 2

    'Division 2' Disables Daily and Weekly Projects Until Further Notice

    “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” developer Massive Entertainment is disabling its daily and weekly projects until further notice while it works to fix a bug that let players gain multiple rewards. Massive launched “The Division 2’s” first major update, called Tidal Basin, on Friday. It unlocked World Tier 5, heroic difficulty, and a brand-new Stronghold [...]

  • 'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event is Called

    'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event Is Called Storm Rising, Arrives April 16

    Developer Blizzard Entertainment officially unveiled “Overwatch’s” latest lore-centric Archives event on Monday. It’s called Storm Rising and it runs from April 16-May 6. > Accessing archived file… Decryption status: IN PROGRESS Target: Located pic.twitter.com/AUmV8LlUJc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 8, 2019 Storm Rising dives into the backstory of the Overwatch team’s conflict with villain Doomfist. Since [...]

  • Valve Steps In to Correct 'Borderlands'

    Valve Steps in to Correct 'Borderlands' Steam Review Bombings

    Last month, Valve said it will start removing negative off-topic user reviews from a game’s review score on its digital storefront Steam. On Friday, it put its new policy to work by excluding thousands of reviews for Gearbox Software’s “Borderlands” franchise. “Review bombing” is when disgruntled fans try to intentionally harm a game’s sales by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad