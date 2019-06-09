‘God of War’ Director Appears to Be Teasing a Sequel

“God of War” director Cory Barlog appears to be teasing a sequel to Santa Monica Studio’s acclaimed Norse-mythology blockbuster. As a post by Reddit user “Kayfriso” (discovered by Push Square) points out, Barlog’s pinned tweet begins a Twitter thread that — when you take only the first letter from each tweet — ultimately spells out the phrase “Ragnarök is coming.” In Norse myth, Ragnarök is foretold as a final great battle of the gods, which is believed to cultiminate with the death and rebirth of the world.

Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long.😁 It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story. pic.twitter.com/a1iZB0SllK — Cory Barlog 🎮 #Raising Kratos (@corybarlog) April 21, 2019

Given “God of War’s” critical and commercial success upon release in April 2018, the idea of a sequel isn’t particularly surprising. A PlayStation 4 UI theme released for the game’s one-year anniversary in April featured the phrase “Ragnarök is coming,” as well. But it’s worth noting that although Sony has no significant presence at this year’s E3, Barlog himself retweeted IGN’s June 9 story about the initial Reddit discovery, suggesting that a formal announcement might not be far off.

