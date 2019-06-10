×
'Ghostwire Tokyo' Latest Title From Shinji Mikami Studio Tango Gameworks

CREDIT: Tango Gameworks

Developer Tango Gameworks is working on a new action-adventure title called “Ghostwire Tokyo,” founder Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference.

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” Bethesda said in a post of its official website. “Armed with your own mysterious abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

“We are making a new kind of action-adventure game,” Nakamura said. “It’s spooky! But not the usual kind of survival horror game Tango is known for.”

Mikami, who’s perhaps best known as the creator of the “Resident Evil” video game franchise, founded Tango Gameworks in 2010 after leaving Capcom. The studio has put out two titles since then, the third-person survival horror game “The Evil Within” in 2014 and its sequel in 2017.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

