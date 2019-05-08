Title of New ‘Ghost Recon’ Game Leaks Online

The title of the next “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game has apparently leaked online, one day ahead of its official reveal, according to a post on Reddit.

The new game is reportedly called “Breakpoint.” A graphic that briefly appeared on Ubisoft’s German store on Wednesday promoted an exclusive Wolves Collector’s Edition of the game that comes with a statuette of a “Ghost Recon” soldier.

Ubisoft is holding a world premiere event for the new “Ghost Recon” title on Thursday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. It will stream on Twitch, YouTube, and the “Ghost Recon” website.

The action series first debuted in 2001. Its latest entry, “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” came out in 2017 and is the first game in the franchise to feature an open world environment. Ubisoft recently hinted at what direction the series is taking via a free “Wildlands” update called Operation Oracle. It includes new missions featuring actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher”) as Major Cole D. Walker, a Ghost Team leader with his own mysterious agenda.

“During Operation Oracle, you will uncover information that will redefine loyalty. Make sure you explore thoroughly, Ghosts,” Ubisoft teased in the Operation Oracle patch notes. “What you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future.”

“Breakpoint” will feature Walker as well, and he’ll be in charge of an army of weaponized drones, according to a second Reddit post that’s since been removed. Like “Wildlands,” it’s reportedly a “story-driven four-player experience.”