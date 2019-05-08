×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Title of New ‘Ghost Recon’ Game Leaks Online

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ubisoft

The title of the next “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game has apparently leaked online, one day ahead of its official reveal, according to a post on Reddit.

The new game is reportedly called “Breakpoint.” A graphic that briefly appeared on Ubisoft’s German store on Wednesday promoted an exclusive Wolves Collector’s Edition of the game that comes with a statuette of a “Ghost Recon” soldier.

Ubisoft is holding a world premiere event for the new “Ghost Recon” title on Thursday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. It will stream on Twitch, YouTube, and the “Ghost Recon” website.

The action series first debuted in 2001. Its latest entry, “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” came out in 2017 and is the first game in the franchise to feature an open world environment. Ubisoft recently hinted at what direction the series is taking via a free “Wildlands” update called Operation Oracle. It includes new missions featuring actor Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher”) as Major Cole D. Walker, a Ghost Team leader with his own mysterious agenda.

Related

“During Operation Oracle, you will uncover information that will redefine loyalty. Make sure you explore thoroughly, Ghosts,” Ubisoft teased in the Operation Oracle patch notes. “What you will discover here might very well set the scene for the future.”

“Breakpoint” will feature Walker as well, and he’ll be in charge of an army of weaponized drones, according to a second Reddit post that’s since been removed. Like “Wildlands,” it’s reportedly a “story-driven four-player experience.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game

    Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game Leaks Online

    The title of the next “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game has apparently leaked online, one day ahead of its official reveal, according to a post on Reddit. The new game is reportedly called “Breakpoint.” A graphic that briefly appeared on Ubisoft’s German store on Wednesday promoted an exclusive Wolves Collector’s Edition of the game that [...]

  • Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game

    Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game of Thrones' Consoles

    Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The custom designs are based on House [...]

  • 'John Wick Hex' Is A New

    'John Wick Hex' Is A New Film Noir Action Game from Mike Bithell

    “John Wick Hex” will bring the film noir-styled action of upcoming Keanu Reeves hitman vehicle “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” to consoles, Windows PC and Mac exclusively through the Epic Store, said publisher Good Shepherd and Entertainment, in partnership with entertainment company Lionsgate. An action-based strategy game, “John Wick Hex” is in development from [...]

  • Missouri Senator Introduces Legislation to Ban

    Missouri Senator Introduces Legislation to Ban Loot Boxes, Pay-to-Win

    Updated: Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is introducing legislation that seeks to ban exploitative video game industry practices that target children like loot boxes and pay-to-win, he announced on Wednesday. “Social media and video games prey on user addiction, siphoning our kids’ attention from the real world and extracting profits from fostering compulsive habits. No matter [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Headed to Korea, Likely

    'Apex Legends' Headed to Korea, Likely China and Mobile Too

    Electronic Arts is in “advanced negotiations” to bring massive free-to-play battle royale hit “Apex Legends” to both mobile phones and to China and already have plans in place to self-publish the game in Korea, EA chief operating officer and chief financial officer said during an earnings call this week. “We will update you on timeframes [...]

  • Two New Sony PSVR Bundles Coming

    Two New Sony PSVR Bundles Coming This Month

    Sony’s pushing PS VR with two new bundles coming out later this month, as revealed Wednesday in a post on the official PlayStation blog. The games offered up are varied in genre, from action to horror to sports, showcasing the growing range of PS VR titles. The first bundle includes the games “Blood & Truth” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad