GameStop Germany Giving Away Copies of ‘Fallout 76’ With Purchase of Used Controller

A promotion in GameStop Germany in which customers get a free copy of “Fallout 76” was spotted by one astute Redditor Wednesday.

It seems customers get a complimentary copy of “Fallout 76” with the purchase of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller.

The thing is, the promotion is not for a pre-owned copy of Bethesda’s latest title, but a brand new copy of the game which only released in November. In addition, the free copy comes complimentary with the purchase of a used rather than a new controller.

It would seem GameStop locations in Germany have excess copies of “Fallout 76,” which is not too terribly surprising considering game-breaking bugs and technical complications led many customers who purchased the game during release month to demand refunds. As a result, Bethesda was even under investigation for a time by a law firm looking into claims that it was not consistently fulfilling customers’ demands for refunds. In addition to the issues, many customers were understandably unhappy and felt cheated when the price of the game dropped from $60 at launch to $40 for Black Friday, only a week later.

Bethesda’s new year resolution is to improve “Fallout 76” through a series of patches, though it may be too late for the company to make amends for this title.

GameStop is the other part of this embarrassing news story, though. And while the focus may be on the desperation to get rid of a flop of a game, it’s also telling that the promotion is run along with used accessories rather than new stock.

Perhaps the video game retail giant has an excess of used inventory to get rid of, as well?

As streaming games becomes more readily available for consumers, the relevance of a brick and mortar games store comes into question. In particular, with the reveal Tuesday that GameStop gave up on finding a buyer, it may be time for the company to sell physical inventory at a reduced rate— while there’s still some demand left.