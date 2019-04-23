×
Nvidia’s Latest is a $149, 75 Watt Geforce GTX 1650

CREDIT: Nvidia Blog

Nvidia launched its latest (and best priced) in its Turing family of graphics processing units with the Geforce GTX 1650 released Tuesday, according to the official Nvidia blog.

The GeForce GTX 1650 allows players to get acquainted with the Turing series of GPUs at a friendlier price point than was previously available, priced at $149.

Compared to the GTX 950, this new GPU offers double the graphics performance. It’s up 1.7 times the performance of the GTX 1050.

“The GTX 1650 is the perfect choice for PC players looking for a quick, easy upgrade, or those building a compact, power-efficient system able to play modern games,” according to the Nvidia post.

The upgrade is easy because it’s plug and play and draws less than 75 watts of power. The GPU is designed to accommodate “major game releases,” according to the post.

Finally, the GeForce Experience ensures users are automatically notified of new drivers and allows them to update easily. GeForce Experience also unlocks other features, including Nvidia Ansel, which allows players to take “professional-grade photographs” of games. There are also the video capture/recording features in the form of Nvidia ShadowPlay and Nvidia Highlights.

The GeForce GTX 1650 boards are available Tuesday at different price points and options from ASUS, Colorful, EVGA, and other providers.

For more on Nvidia, be sure to check out the company’s explanation of ray tracing, a feature included in GeForce GPUs which renders shadow, reflection, and illumination in impressive detail.

