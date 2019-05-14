‘Gears 5’ Might Be Coming in September

Box art and a release date for “Gears 5” may have been uncovered by Generación Xbox, as spotted by ResetEra user Flux on Monday.

The box art was apparently uploaded to a Taiwanese government website for ratings classification. The box art prominently features character Kait Diaz, who is confirmed to be the main protagonist of the upcoming shooter. It also features other returning characters that we already knew would be in the game based on its launch trailer as well as one that was not seen in the trailer: Queen Myrrah, who was killed off in “Gears of War 3.”

The release date September 10, 2019 was listed on the site, before being removed.

“Gears 5” was announced back during E3 2018, but The Coalition and Microsoft have not officially revealed a release date. It’s called “Gears 5” instead of “Gears of War 5,” a change-up from past series installments, to match up with how the game series is referred to colloquially.

The game is set for release sometime in 2019 for PC and Xbox One. Perhaps we’ll hear more during E3 2019, coming next month.

Xbox’s E3 2019 briefing is scheduled for June 9, so stay tuned for potential updates on “Gears 5,” cloud gaming platform Project xCloud, and other offerings Microsoft has in the works. It is promising Xbox’s “biggest E3 presence ever” the same year that PlayStation has opted to forgo the event entirely.