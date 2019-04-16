×
New ‘Gears 5’ Series, Esports Tournament Debuts in June

CREDIT: Microsoft

Gears 5” makes its esports debut this summer with the “ELeague Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood,” Xbox and ELeague announced during an Inside Xbox episode on Tuesday.

The six-part event series and live tournament focuses on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports, they said.

The first episode airs on TBS on Friday, Jun. 14 at 11 p.m. ET and features the worldwide debut of “Gears 5” Versus multiplayer. Eight of the top “Gears” teams from around the globe are participating in the competition at Turner Studios in Atlanta. The best teams will go on to The Invitational at the end of the season.

The event will stream live on Twitch and on the B/R Live premium sports streaming service on Jul. 13-14.

Meanwhile, the “ELeague Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood” documentary provides an in-depth look at six of the most well-known professional “Gears” players. Over the six episodes, the series explores their transition between “Gears of War 4” and “Gears 5,” and how they balance the “untapped potential of new opportunities with the fallout from past decisions.”

“Gears 5” was officially announced during E3 2018. Focusing on a character called Kait, it features “the biggest, most beautiful ‘Gears’ world ever created,” Microsoft said. It also has local split-screen or online co-op, 4K Ultra HD resolution support, and more. It’s expected to come out sometime this year and will available via the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.

    "Gears 5" makes its esports debut this summer with the "ELeague Gears Summer Series: The Bonds and Betrayals of Brotherhood," Xbox and ELeague announced during an Inside Xbox episode on Tuesday. The six-part event series and live tournament focuses on the stories and players behind the world of Gears Esports, they said. The first episode [...]

