Gearbox Accidentally Leaks ‘Borderlands 3’ Footage on Twitch (Watch)

Developer Gearbox Software accidentally leaked a small clip of “Borderlands 3” gameplay ahead of its official worldwide reveal on Wednesday, May 1, according to gaming forum ResetEra.

The video (viewable here) was apparently posted by a Gearbox Twitch account and promptly removed. It appears the streamer was testing the game’s new ECHOcast Twitch extension, which launches alongside the gameplay reveal on Wednesday. It gives viewers the chance to snag some in-game loot whenever their favorite streamers open up certain rare chests. They’ll need to link a SHiFT account with their Twitch account to take advantage of the feature, though, and they’ll only have 30 seconds to opt into the event. Any loot they do manage to snag will appear in their in-game mailboxes and scale to their level.

Although the 26-second clip isn’t really all that revealing, fans on ResetEra did notice a few interesting tidbits. Loot now seems to have some kind of gear score similar to those found in games like “Destiny 2.” Guns now have a handling stat, and it looks like challenges are back. It also sounds like the character Claptrap has a new voice. Which is awesome or terrible news depending on how you felt about the lovably annoying robot in the first few games.

“Borderlands 3” was officially announced during PAX East last month. It launches on Sept. 13 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The PC version will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store until April 2020.