Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford Accused of Physical Assault by Claptrap Voice Actor

By

CREDIT: Gearbox

“Borderlands'” Claptrap voice actor David Eddings says Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford physically assaulted him in 2017, he explained in a series of tweets on Monday.

Gearbox is the developer behind the “Borderlands” series, including the upcoming “Borderlands 3.”

Eddings is in an ongoing dispute with Pitchford, which seems to have stemmed from tensions around the voice actor’s payment for his performance in “Borderlands” and “Borderlands 2.”

“Randy physically assaulted me in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis at GDC 2017,” Eddings wrote in a tweet on Monday, a follow-up to his explanation of the payment dilemma he says he faced when asked to reprise his role as Claptrap.

Gearbox sent a response to PCGamer:

“Gearbox takes any and all claims of this nature very seriously and we will abstain from commenting on the allegations Dave is making because it is a personnel matter. We appreciate David’s contributions to the Borderlands franchise and have continued to assert we would welcome him back into the mix as the voice of Claptrap and other future opportunities.”

Further, Eddings accused Pitchford of siphoning $12 million from Gearbox funds meant for employee royalties for a personal bonus, which Pitchford was previously accused of in a lawsuit and the CEO denied back in January. Gearbox did not comment on this accusation, as it is an “ongoing investigation.”

The assault accusation came after explanations of why the actor is no longer working with Gearbox. The actor wrote that he would not be reprising his role as Claptrap in “Borderlands 3” on Wednesday in a tweet because he asked for payment of royalties, and then asked for an apology for the assault.

“I had a lot of mixed feelings when asked to reprise the role of Claptrap late last year,” Eddings wrote, “and eventually realized I was willing to put differences aside and do something cool for Borderlands fans with my friends at Gearbox.
“I ultimately offered to do [‘Borderlands 3’] for ‘free’ in exchange for past royalties owed plus an apology for something I’ve never spoken about publicly until now: Randy physically assaulted me in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis at GDC 2017.”
The original explanation for the non-reprisal was not as detailed.

“For the first time, I insisted on getting paid for my performance and all of a sudden they couldn’t afford me,” Eddings wrote on May 1.

In response, Pitchford insisted that Eddings was paid “handsomely.”

“Mr. Eddings was paid very handsomely during his employment,” Pitchford wrote on May 3. “After his employment, he was made a relatively generous offer to reprise the role. Unfortunately, he turned that opportunity down.”

