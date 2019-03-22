GDC 2019: Google’s Play For Gaming Ubiquity, Rise of Ray Tracing, Store Wars

The Game Developers Conference finished up Friday evening, wrapping one of the most exciting GDCs in recent memory with Google’s splashy entrance into AAA video gaming, the emergence of real-time ray tracing as a compelling technology for film, TV, and games, and the growing war between two global estore powerhouses: Valve’s Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Those big announcements, proclamations, news, and game reveals were mixed in with a rich selection of talks that offered insight into the artistry, technology, and methodology of video game development. Talks included insight from Disney’s famed Imagineers, discussions of esports, deep dives into historically famous games and last year’s massive hits.

And then there were the awards; celebrations of the past year’s biggest independent titles, the biggest mainstream hits, and a celebration of audio in game design.

Below you'll find all of Variety's coverage of this year's Game Developers Conference to date, with much more to come.

