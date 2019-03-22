×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GDC 2019: Google’s Play For Gaming Ubiquity, Rise of Ray Tracing, Store Wars

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Game Developers Conference finished up Friday evening, wrapping one of the most exciting GDCs in recent memory with Google’s splashy entrance into AAA video gaming, the emergence of real-time ray tracing as a compelling technology for film, TV, and games, and the growing war between two global estore powerhouses: Valve’s Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Those big announcements, proclamations, news, and game reveals were mixed in with a rich selection of talks that offered insight into the artistry, technology, and methodology of video game development. Talks included insight from Disney’s famed Imagineers, discussions of esports, deep dives into historically famous games and last year’s massive hits.

And then there were the awards; celebrations of the past year’s biggest independent titles, the biggest mainstream hits, and a celebration of audio in game design.

Below you’ll find all of Variety’s coverage of this year’s Game Developers Conference to date, with much more to come.

Awards

‘God of War’ Named Game Developer Choice Awards Game of the Year

‘God of War’ Wins Six G.A.N.G. Awards, Including Audio of the Year

‘Return of the Obra Dinn’ Wins IGF Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Epic Versus Steam

Events, Library Overhaul Coming to Valve’s Steam Store

Epic Game Store Redesign, User Reviews, Gifting Inbound

Epic Talks Exclusives, Tencent, ‘Metro’ Backlash

Epic Store Won’t Sell Unrated, ‘Adults Only’ Games

Epic Gives Away Online Services Behind ‘Fortnite’

‘Control,’ ‘Outer Worlds,’ ‘Ancestors’ Among Dozen Games Coming to Epic Games Store

Epic Game Store Exclusives Coming to Humble Store

‘Heavy Rain,’ ‘Beyond Two Souls,’ ‘Detroit’ Coming to PC Via Epic Games Store

Epic Games Unveils $100 Million ‘MegaGrants’ for Film, Game, Other Creators

Games

‘After Party’  Builds Off of ‘Oxenfree’ Design to Create Hellish, Hilarious Gameplay

How ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ Builds on Series’ Legacy

‘Speaking Simulator’ and the Fine Art of Talking

Rebellion Is Putting Players Back Behind Enemy Lines in Remastered ‘Sniper Elite V2’

‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

After ‘Dead Cells,’ Developer Motion Twin Is Open to Anything

Magic Leap Unveils Latest Multiplayer VR Prototype at GDC 2019

‘System Shock 3’ Gets Brief Teaser (Watch)

‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Public Beta Hits This Summer (Watch)

Supernova Uses Funding, Leadership Coaching to Reduce Risk of Game Development

Ray Tracing

Nvidia’s Big Bet on Ray Tracing Pays Off

Unreal Unveils Astounding Real-Time Cinematic Tech Demo ‘Troll’ (Watch)

Unity Pushes For Unreal Parity as Next-Gen Approaches

Unity’s Latest Demo is Visually Stunning ‘The Heretic’ (Watch)

Stadia

Google’s Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA, Stadia Won’t Require Its Use

Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

Google’s Stadia Aims to Turn Any Screen Into a Powerful Gaming Console

Watch Google’s Game Stream Tech Unveiling Live Here

Google Pop-Up Museum Teases New Logo, Possible Gaming Hardware

Talks

‘Pokemon Go’ Creator on Augmented Reality’s Massive Potential

Ex-Westwood Devs Reminisce About Making Original ‘Command & Conquer’

To Survive, ‘EverQuest’ Must Honor Past, Embrace Future

Disney Parks Attraction Creators Compare Crafting Video Games With Real-World Experiences

Xbox Woos Mobile Developers With Xbox Live Functionality

How to Build an Inclusive Game Studio Culture

‘Astro Bot Rescue Bot’ Creator Explains Celebrated VR Game

9 Games Industry Veterans Offer Insight at GDC Microtalks

‘Tetris Effect’s’ Development Was Anything but Zen-Like

‘No Man’s Sky’s’ Disastrous, Wonderful, Amazing Journey

How Blizzard Reduced Toxic Behavior With ‘Overwatch’s’ Endorsement System

GDC Women in Gaming Rally Puts Spotlight on Inclusion, Accessibility in Industry

How IBM Is Using AI to Build the Future of Esports Casting

Indie Devs Sound Off on Diversity, Ethics, Deadlines Without Crunch

Doctors Look to Virtual Reality to Treat Chronic Pain

The Struggles of South African Indie Game Development

Amazon Focused on Building the Game Industry’s Digital Infrastructure

Jason Rohrer: Design ‘Unique Situation Generators,’ Not ‘Consumable Games’

Altruism is Paramount in Thatgamecompany’s ‘Sky’

The Problem of Toxicity in Esports (and Two Solutions)

‘ICO,’ ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ Animator Explains Challenges of Creating VR Characters

The Changing Face of Video Game Crowdfunding

Road to GDC: Missed Opportunities

Road to GDC: The Future of Gaming Is AI

Road to GDC: Curating Video Games

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Digital

  • Vertigo Games Believes ‘Location-Based Virtual Reality’

    Vertigo Games Believes ‘Location-Based Virtual Reality’ Is Future of VR

    As virtual reality becomes more and more available, many developers are looking for new frontiers to expand the experiences offered by the tech. For Netherlands-based Vertigo Games, that next frontier is what they call “location-based virtual reality.” It’s essentially high-quality VR experiences where players aren’t tethered to a PC or even to the confines of [...]

  • GDC 2019: Google's Play For Gaming

    GDC 2019: Google's Play For Gaming Ubiquity, Rise of Ray Tracing, Store Wars

    The Game Developers Conference finished up Friday evening, wrapping one of the most exciting GDCs in recent memory with Google’s splashy entrance into AAA video gaming, the emergence of real-time ray tracing as a compelling technology for film, TV, and games, and the growing war between two global estore powerhouses: Valve’s Steam and the Epic [...]

  • Apple Park Visitor Center sign

    Apple Ready to Raise Curtain on Video, TV and News Subscription Service

    The day has nearly arrived for Apple to show the world whether there’s any fire behind the smoke of its streaming service. Apple has kept a tight lid on most of the details of its upcoming service, even keeping its creative partners in the dark about how exactly their work will be distributed. What is [...]

  • Gabrielle Union

    10 Things We Learned at Variety’s 2019 Entertainment Marketing Summit

    Variety’s 2019 Entertainment Marketing Summit, which brought top execs to Hollywood’s NeueHouse on Thursday, covered considerable ground. From cutting through the noise in an oversaturated media landscape to welcoming exciting technology like virtual reality, industry veterans offered insight into what to expect from the marketing world in coming years. Here are 10 things we learned [...]

  • Netflix iPhone mobile app

    Netflix Tries Out Mobile-Only Subscription Plan in India

    Streaming giant Netflix is testing a mobile-only subscription in India that costs half of its basic plan. Netflix India’s monthly plans begin at INR500 ($7.27), and the mobile-only plan is being trialed at INR250 ($3.63) per month. “We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. [...]

  • How Netflix Uses Technology: A Look

    How Netflix Wants to Take on Its Competition in 2019 and Beyond

    “They’re going to do some great shows. I’m going to be envious.” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings practiced humility when he was asked about new competitors like Disney’s and Apple’s upcoming streaming services this week. “These are amazing, large, well-funded companies with very significant efforts,” he said. “But you do your best job when you have [...]

  • AVOD streaming video OTT users -

    Comcast Unveils 'Flex,' a Streaming Service for Internet Customers

    Comcast said it would unveil “Flex,” a hub for its Internet-only customers that allows them to stream and purchase shows and movies, the latest effort by a traditional cable provider to latch on to customers who are migrating to broadband services, The Philadelphia cable giant will also make free, ad-supported services available via the service, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad