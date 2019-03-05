×
Party Brawler 'Gang Beasts' Coming to Physical Retail

Multiplayer party brawler “Gang Beasts” is coming to physical retail, developer Boneloaf and Skybound Games announced on Tuesday.

“Gang Beasts” first launched as a digital title in 2014. The upcoming physical release marks a partnership between the game’s indie developer Boneloaf and Skybound Games, a division of Skybound Entertainment that publishes videogames and tabletop games.

“Gang Beasts” will make its debut at PAX East 2019, where it will be available to play on PlayStation 4 alongside other Skybound titles “Death’s Gambit,” “Skullgirls,” and “Baldur’s Gate”.

“I’ve been playing Gang Beasts since it first launched, and Boneloaf are incredibly talented developers who’ve created something truly unique,” said Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe. “I’m thrilled that we’re partnering with them to bring the game to retail.”

“We’re pleased to announce that Boneloaf is partnering with Skybound Games to publish retail copies of Gang Beasts. We’re excited at the scope and potential for new content, audiences, and modes of play that Skybound’s publishing services can open for Gang Beasts, Boneloaf, and other independent game developers.” said Boneloaf Co-Founder James Brown.

Gang Beasts is a multiplayer party game featuring surly gelatinous characters and an absurdly hazardous environments set in the world of Beef City.

