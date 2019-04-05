You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title Discounts, Trade-In Offers

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rockstar Games

Spring is here and GameStop is offering deals on games, consoles, accessories as well as trade-in bonuses to celebrate starting Sunday, according to a press release.

The spring sale is running April 7 through 20, but some deals are only available for a portion of the sale. Throughout the event, though, trade-in bonuses will be available to entice players to sell their games and consoles and purchase something new. All PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X trade-ins will get $250 in store credit, and all games will receive 50% extra trade-in credit. Nintendo Switches and slim PlayStation 4 consoles will receive $200 in credit, and the Xbox One S will get $150.

The retailer is also offering bonus $50 gift cards with the purchase of a new Xbox One S or X console. The PlayStation Classic console is also available for a reasonable $39.99, down $20 (and down even further from its original price of $100).

Several accessories and gaming peripherals are also on sale, with the best deal probably being $60 off of “select” gaming headsets and 20% off of some Nintendo Switch accessories.

Of course, games are on sale as well. “Red Dead Redemption 2” will go on sale for $39.99 (and the Ultimate Edition for $30 more), along with several other video games, listed below:

Related

  • “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” for $49.99
  • “Resident Evil 2” for $39.99 (from April 7-13)
  • Anthem” for $39.99 (starting April 14)
  • “NBA 2K19” for $29.99
  • “Jump Force” for $49.99 (from April 7-13)
  • “Far Cry New Dawn” for $19.99
  • “Kingdom Hearts 3” for $39.99
  • “Call of Duty Black Ops 4” for $39.99 (from April 7-13), $29.99 (starting April 14)
  • “FIFA 19” for $39.99
  • “Madden NFL 19” for $24.99
  • “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” for $24.99

The spring sale will hopefully bring in some more business for the struggling retailer, whose stocks plummeted 13% on Wednesday after an earnings report. The company, which placed much if its focus primarily in pre-owned games trade-ins and sales, is struggling to find a foothold in an industry increasingly moving toward digital sales of games, directly from the developers and publishers, or through digital games platforms, such as Steam or the Epic Games Store, or from the console creators themselves— Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

The retail giant is planning to expand into esports to maintain relevancy.

“We are aiming to become the official pop warner league of esports where GameStop provides fun and unique cultural experiences for player development while preparing the next generation of professional gamers – it doesn’t get any better for amateurs of all ages looking to learn and compete at the highest level,” Frank Hamlin, chief marketing officer for the company, stated.

GameStop will also have a new CEO as of April 15, when George Sherman takes the reins from interim CEO Shane Kim.

For the full list of deals for GameStop’s Spring Sale, check out the announcement here.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title

    GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title Discounts, Trade-In Offers

    Spring is here and GameStop is offering deals on games, consoles, accessories as well as trade-in bonuses to celebrate starting Sunday, according to a press release. The spring sale is running April 7 through 20, but some deals are only available for a portion of the sale. Throughout the event, though, trade-in bonuses will be [...]

  • 'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC

    'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC Friday

    “LEGO DC Super-Villains” is getting a new level and new characters based on the “Shazam!” movie Friday, according to a press release. The “Shazam!” Movie Level Pack 1 is available for download for Season Pass holders of “LEGO DC Super-Villains”. Movie Level Pack 2 will be available on April 23. The extra content adds six [...]

  • 'Breath of the Wild' Coming to

    'Breath of the Wild,' 'Super Mario Odyssey' Get Nintendo Labo VR Support

    “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” on the Switch can soon be experienced in VR with an update coming later this month, Nintendo of America announced Thursday via Twitter. VR can be turned on and off easily in “Breath of the Wild,” as demonstrated in the VR reveal trailer (below). Players will not [...]

  • 'God of War' Wins Five BAFTA

    'God of War' Wins Five BAFTA Awards

    Sony Santa Monica’s “God of War” took home five British Academy Games Awards on Thursday, including best game. BAFTA announced the winners of the 2019 British Academy Games Awards at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Dara O’Briain hosted the event. “God of War” was also recently named game of the year at the Game [...]

  • Satya Nadella Microsoft

    Microsoft Employees Confront Microsoft CEO About Sexism, Harassment at Company

    A large group of Microsoft employees met with CEO Satya Nadella Thursday to protest the company’s treatment of women including discrimination and sexual harassment, according to reports by Quartz and Wired. “The topic was addressed in the Monthly Employee Q&A with Satya. It was a powerful dialogue,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Variety. The discussion was [...]

  • 'Super Meat Boy Forever' to Miss

    'Super Meat Boy Forever' to Miss April Launch Window

    “Super Meat Boy Forever” is going to miss its April launch window, developer Team Meat announced on Thursday. “We’ve been knocking out the last bits of ‘Super Meat Boy Forever’ at record speeds while keeping a healthy and sustainable pace,” the developer tweeted. “We are going to keep that pace, which means we will not [...]

  • Snapchat Games Launches With Titles From

    Snapchat Launches Its Games Platform, Starting With Six Titles

    Snapchat maker Snap officially launched its gaming platform at its first partner summit in Los Angeles Thursday, unveiling a six titles from companies like Zynga and ZeptoLabs, and also laying the groundwork for a bigger focus on social gaming. “Last year, mobile gaming was a $77 billion industry,” said Snapchat product director Will Wu Thursday. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad