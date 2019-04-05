GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title Discounts, Trade-In Offers

Spring is here and GameStop is offering deals on games, consoles, accessories as well as trade-in bonuses to celebrate starting Sunday, according to a press release.

The spring sale is running April 7 through 20, but some deals are only available for a portion of the sale. Throughout the event, though, trade-in bonuses will be available to entice players to sell their games and consoles and purchase something new. All PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X trade-ins will get $250 in store credit, and all games will receive 50% extra trade-in credit. Nintendo Switches and slim PlayStation 4 consoles will receive $200 in credit, and the Xbox One S will get $150.

The retailer is also offering bonus $50 gift cards with the purchase of a new Xbox One S or X console. The PlayStation Classic console is also available for a reasonable $39.99, down $20 (and down even further from its original price of $100).

Several accessories and gaming peripherals are also on sale, with the best deal probably being $60 off of “select” gaming headsets and 20% off of some Nintendo Switch accessories.

Of course, games are on sale as well. “Red Dead Redemption 2” will go on sale for $39.99 (and the Ultimate Edition for $30 more), along with several other video games, listed below:

“Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” for $49.99

“Resident Evil 2” for $39.99 (from April 7-13)

“Anthem” for $39.99 (starting April 14)

“NBA 2K19” for $29.99

“Jump Force” for $49.99 (from April 7-13)

“Far Cry New Dawn” for $19.99

“Kingdom Hearts 3” for $39.99

“Call of Duty Black Ops 4” for $39.99 (from April 7-13), $29.99 (starting April 14)

“FIFA 19” for $39.99

“Madden NFL 19” for $24.99

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle” for $24.99

The spring sale will hopefully bring in some more business for the struggling retailer, whose stocks plummeted 13% on Wednesday after an earnings report. The company, which placed much if its focus primarily in pre-owned games trade-ins and sales, is struggling to find a foothold in an industry increasingly moving toward digital sales of games, directly from the developers and publishers, or through digital games platforms, such as Steam or the Epic Games Store, or from the console creators themselves— Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

The retail giant is planning to expand into esports to maintain relevancy.

“We are aiming to become the official pop warner league of esports where GameStop provides fun and unique cultural experiences for player development while preparing the next generation of professional gamers – it doesn’t get any better for amateurs of all ages looking to learn and compete at the highest level,” Frank Hamlin, chief marketing officer for the company, stated.

GameStop will also have a new CEO as of April 15, when George Sherman takes the reins from interim CEO Shane Kim.

For the full list of deals for GameStop’s Spring Sale, check out the announcement here.