×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

GameStop Stockholder Hestia Capital Pushes For Four Board of Directors Seats

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in Las Vegas. GameStop is diving into the video game publishing business. The retailer best known for selling games announced plans, to launch a new division called GameTrust that will help distribute and market themGames GameStop Publishing Division, Las Vegas, USA
CREDIT: Powers Imagery/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

GameStop Corp. confirmed that major stockholder Hestia Capital Partners LP intends to nominate four individuals for election to the company’s Board of Directors at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Hestia, which owns around 160,000 shares of GameStop stock, will be spearheading the initiative. While the meeting has not yet been scheduled, GameStop issued a statement on the matter:

“GameStop welcomes open communications with its shareholders and values constructive input toward the goal of enhancing shareholder value. Over the past several weeks, members of GameStop’s Board and the Company’s advisors have had extensive correspondence and held multiple discussions with Hestia, Permit Capital, and their representatives to better understand their views.”

Previously, GameStop offered to nominate one of Hestia and Permit Capital’s proposed candidates in the past during negotiations for a settlement agreement, where GameStop claims that Hestia and Permit “declined to provide information on director candidates” outside of Hestia managing member Kurt Wolf, and thus rejected GameStop’s proposal. This would have meant that four new directors would have been appointed to GameStop’s Board within eight months, reducing “unnecessary expense and distraction.”

In the meantime, GameStop said it has been focused on driving shareholder value by appointing retail industry veteran George Sherman as the company’s new CEO and board member as well as announcing a new capital allocation plan meant to help increase the company’s financial flexibility, among other things, including strategic partnerships in the world of esports.

GameStop will be announcing a date for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders soon, but in the meantime is working in consultation with its advisors to confirm whether Hestia’s nominations are compliance with the company’s amended and restated bylaws as submitted.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Signage at GameStop Vegas 2013, in

    GameStop Stockholder Hestia Capital Pushes For Four Board of Directors Seats

    GameStop Corp. confirmed that major stockholder Hestia Capital Partners LP intends to nominate four individuals for election to the company’s Board of Directors at its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Hestia, which owns around 160,000 shares of GameStop stock, will be spearheading the initiative. While the meeting has not yet been scheduled, GameStop issued a [...]

  • How GDC Helps Predict Future of

    What GDC Predicts For Future of Gaming and Its Consoles

    Every year, the Game Developer’s Conference signals the direction the game industry is going in a variety of ways — particularly with regards to the technology and hardware powering the games with which players will eventually spend their time. But there’s also always an undercurrent of more urgent talks each year as developers and publishers discuss [...]

  • Microsoft

    English Man Pleads Guilty to 2017 Microsoft, Nintendo Hack

    A 24-year-old English man named Zammis Clark pleaded guilty to charges originating in 2017 from hacking into Microsoft and Nintendo’s servers. A report from The Verge indicates that the former security researcher at Malwarebytes appeared in court in London this week, standing accused of causing an estimated $3 to $4 million in damages. Clark hacked [...]

  • How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals

    How 'Hypnospace Outlaw's' Fake Internet Reveals the Flaws in Our Own

    Most of us don’t have to revisit gloriously-hideous artifacts like the official Space Jam site (vintage ‘96) to know that the internet has come a long way since its formative years as a haven for cranks, weirdos, and idealists – after all, we were there for it. But for the legions of teenagers who know [...]

  • 'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help

    'Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted' Features More Detailed Frights

    It’s most frightening the first time. That isn’t to say that one every adjusts to the scares while playing through the 40 mini-games of “Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted” with the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. But that first moment when one of the creepy people-sized animatronics lurches into your face screaming as [...]

  • Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years

    Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

    Tyler Barriss, the 26-year-old California man responsible for making a hoax 911 call that led to the 2017 death of a Wichita, Kan. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reports. An argument between two “Call of Duty” players over a $1.50 bet led to the fake call after [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming

    'Fortnite' Creator Sees Epic Games Becoming as Big as Facebook, Google

    The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad